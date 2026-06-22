Is Regency Centers Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

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Regency Centers Corporation (REG), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and develops shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Valued at $14.1 billion by market cap, the company’s portfolio includes properties with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and leading retailers.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and REG definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the REIT - retail industry. REG's strategic focus on prime locations, particularly shopping centers anchored by grocery stores in affluent and high-traffic areas and on well-maintained properties occupied by various local and global tenants, helps it to compete effectively in the industry.

Despite its notable strength, REG slipped 5.9% from its 52-week high of $81.66, achieved on Apr. 20. Over the past three months, REG stock rose marginally, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.5% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of REG rose 11.4% this year, outperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 9.6%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 8.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 25.4% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, REG has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early January, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since late January.

On Apr. 29, REG shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its FFO of $1.20 per share missed Wall Street expectations of $1.21 per share. REG expects full-year FFO to be $4.83 to $4.87 per share.

REG’s rival, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with a 14.2% gain on a YTD basis and a 34.5% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on REG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $84.37 suggests a potential upside of 9.7% from current price levels.