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Is Regency Centers Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_

Regency Centers Corporation (REG), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and develops shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Valued at $14.1 billion by market cap, the company’s portfolio includes properties with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and leading retailers.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and REG definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the REIT - retail industry. REG's strategic focus on prime locations, particularly shopping centers anchored by grocery stores in affluent and high-traffic areas and on well-maintained properties occupied by various local and global tenants, helps it to compete effectively in the industry. 

Despite its notable strength, REG slipped 5.9% from its 52-week high of $81.66, achieved on Apr. 20. Over the past three months, REG stock rose marginally, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.5% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of REG rose 11.4% this year, outperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 9.6%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 8.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 25.4% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, REG has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early January, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since late January.

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On Apr. 29, REG shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its FFO of $1.20 per share missed Wall Street expectations of $1.21 per share. REG expects full-year FFO to be $4.83 to $4.87 per share.

REG’s rival, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with a 14.2% gain on a YTD basis and a 34.5% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on REG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $84.37 suggests a potential upside of 9.7% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
REG 77.18 +0.30 +0.39%
Regency Centers Corp
$SPX 7,510.11 +9.53 +0.13%
S&P 500 Index
SPG 213.12 +1.79 +0.85%
Simon Property Group

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