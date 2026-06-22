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Wheat Falling Lower on Monday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay
Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay

Wheat is trading with 4 to 8 cent losses early on Monday morning. The wheat complex fell back into the long weekend with losses across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW contracts were down 1 ½ to 7 ¼ cents at the close, with July still up 21 ¼ cents on the week. Open interest was down 2,302 contracts. KC HRW futures closed with losses of 4 ½ to 8 ½ cents on Thursday, as July was up 9 ½ cents on the week. OI dropped 2,628 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, down 2 ½ cents to fractionally higher, with July up 4 ¾ cents last week.

Export Sales data was released on Thursday, with a total of 400,844 MT of 2026/27 wheat sales in the week of June 11. That was down 6.16% from the same week last year.  Japan was the largest buyer of 167,400 MT, with 80,300 MT sold to Mexico. There was an additional 26,900 MT reported for 2027/28 all to the Philippines. 

The French soft wheat crop was estimated at 76% gd/ex as of June 15 according to the FranceAgriMer, down 1% from the previous week. The durum crop was estimated at 64% gd/ex. Argus estimates the Ukrainian wheat crop at 24.1 MMT according to Argus, up 0.6 MMT from their previous number. 

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.05 3/4, down 7 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.14, down 7 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.44, down 8 1/2 cents, currently down 7 1/4 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.51 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents, currently down 7 3/4 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.23, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.48 3/4, down 1/2 cent, currently down 4 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 643-4 -7-6 -1.19%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 636-6 -7-2 -1.13%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.1875 -0.0425 -0.68%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 600-6 -5-0 -0.83%
Wheat
ZWU26 609-4 -4-4 -0.73%
Wheat

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