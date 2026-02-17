Illinois Tool Works Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Valued at a market cap of $86.9 billion , Illinois Tool Works Inc. ( ITW ) is a diversified industrial manufacturing company based in Glenview, Illinois. It designs and produces a wide range of engineered products, including fasteners and components, equipment, consumable systems, and specialty industrial products, that serve markets such as automotive, construction, food equipment, test & measurement, polymers & fluids, and welding.

This industrial company has outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of ITW have surged 15.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 11.8% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 21.6%, compared to SPX’s marginal drop.

However, narrowing the focus, ITW has lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 26.3% surge over the past 52 weeks. Nonetheless, it has outperformed XLI’s 12.3% YTD rise.

On Feb. 3, shares of ITW surged 5.6% after delivering better-than-expected Q4 earnings results. The company’s operating revenue increased 4.1% year-over-year to $4.1 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by a slight margin. Moreover, its net income per share of $2.72 grew 7.1% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations of $2.69.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect ITW’s EPS to grow 7.2% year over year to $11.25. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Hold ,” which is based on two “Strong Buy,” 10 “Hold,” and five "Strong Sell” ratings.

The configuration is more bearish than two months ago, with four analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell” rating.

On Feb. 9, Barclays PLC ( BCS ) analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an " Underweight " rating on ITW but raised its price target to $275.

While the company is trading above its mean price target of $277.73, its Street-high price target of $310 suggests a 3.5% potential upside from the current levels.