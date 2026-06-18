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Wheat Falling Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock
Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock

The wheat complex is giving back some of the Wednesday gains on Thursday with losses across the three markets. Chicago SRW contracts are trading with Thursday losses of 10 to 11 cents.. KC HRW futures are trading with 11 to 12 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat is down 5 to 6 cents.

The market will round out the week today, with Friday off for both the markets and the government in observance of Juneteenth.

Export Sales data was released this morning, with a total of 400,844 MT of 2026/27 wheat sales in the week of June 11. That was in the range of the trade ideas of between 300,000 and 700,000 MT. That was down 6.16% from the same week last year.  There was an additional 26,900 MT reported for 2027/28.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.02 1/2, down 10 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.10 3/4, down 10 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.41 1/2, down 11 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.48 1/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.19 1/2, down 6 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.43 1/4, down 5 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 648-4 -11-2 -1.71%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 641-2 -11-2 -1.72%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.1975 -0.0575 -0.92%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 602-4 -10-2 -1.67%
Wheat
ZWU26 611-0 -10-2 -1.65%
Wheat

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