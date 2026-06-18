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Soybeans Facing Pressure as Products Retreat

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay

Soybeans are falling on Thursday despite another round of export business, as contracts are down 6 to 9 ¾ cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 9 cents at $10.70. Soymeal futures are down $4.90 to $5.10, with Soy Oil futures falling another 205 to 215 points. The market will round out the week today, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

USDA reported a couple more private export sales of 132,000 MT to China and 120,000 MT to unknown for 2026/27 this morning. That follows the 372,000 MT (60,000/312,000 MT old/new) from Wednesday morning.

Export Sales data was updated this morning, with a total of 424,869 MT of old cop beans booked in the week of 6/11, exceeding trade ideas of between 100,000 and 300,000 MT. That was a 12-week high, but still 11.71% below the same week last year. New crop sales were tallied at 304,083 MT, within estimates of 250,000 and 500,000 MT. That was the largest sales total for 2026/27 so far for the marketing year.

Soybean meal sales were pegged at 404,114 MT, which was in the middle of the trade looking for between 200,000 and 650,000 MT. Of that 283,931 MT was for the current marketing year, with 120,183 MT for the next marketing year. Bean oil bookings were reported at 2,231 MT, vs. the trade expecting between net cancellations of 2,000 MT and sales of 20,000 MT.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.22 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.70, down 9 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.28, down 8 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.43, down 6 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.77 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.7105 -0.0806 -0.75%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 65.74 -1.43 -2.13%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 303.1 -3.0 -0.98%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.7547 -0.0668 -0.62%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1142-4 -6-6 -0.59%
Soybean
ZSN26 1123-2 -8-6 -0.77%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1128-6 -8-0 -0.70%
Soybean

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