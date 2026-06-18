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How Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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J_B_ Hunt Transport Services, Inc_ trucking-by Sundry Photography via iStock
J_B_ Hunt Transport Services, Inc_ trucking-by Sundry Photography via iStock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) is a leading North American transportation and logistics company headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company provides a broad range of supply chain solutions, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, truckload, final mile delivery, and integrated capacity solutions. It is widely recognized for its large-scale intermodal network and technology-driven logistics platform, serving a diverse customer base across industries.

With a market cap of $25.2 billion, J.B. Hunt is considered a large-cap stock and a key player in the transportation sector. It benefits from the growing demand for efficient supply chain and logistics services. Its strong intermodal franchise, diversified operations, and focus on technology have helped the company maintain a competitive position while generating steady cash flows.

JBHT is currently trading 9% below its 52-week high of $293.54, met recently on June 9. The stock has gained 33.5% over the past three months, compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI), which posted 7.9% returns during the same period. 

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On a YTD basis, JBHT has experienced a 37.5% increase and 92.1% rise over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, XLI has risen by 15.8% in 2026 and has gained 26% over the past year.

Additionally, JBHT has been trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-October 2025, despite fluctuations, reinforcing a bullish trend. 

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On June 10, Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services fell more than 2% as trucking stocks came under pressure following Amazon.com, Inc.’s (AMZN) expansion of its less-than-truckload (LTL) freight offering to all U.S. destinations, raising concerns about increased competition in the industry.

In addition, top rival Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has underperformed JBHT, with 70.8% surge over the past year. However, its 39.7% rise in 2026 slightly surpasses JBHT. 

Analysts are moderately optimistic about JBHT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 23 analysts in coverage. It currently trades above the mean price target of $254.18.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 179.60 -0.25 -0.14%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
KNX 73.01 -4.33 -5.60%
Knight-Swift Transporation
JBHT 267.24 -12.58 -4.50%
J B Hunt Transport
AMZN 237.50 -8.50 -3.46%
Amazon.com Inc

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