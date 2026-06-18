Is FactSet Research Systems Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Norwalk, Connecticut-based FactSet Research Systems Inc. ( FDS ) operates as a financial data and analytics platform and enterprise solutions provider for the investment community. Valued at a market capitalization of $8.7 billion , the company offers data, products, and analytical applications, as well as workstations, portfolio analytics, and enterprise data solutions, along with managed services to support data, performance, and risk.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” FDS fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry.

Despite its strength, FDS stock slipped 49.7% from its 52-week high of $453.41 , reached on July 14, 2025. The stock is up 9.2% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.5% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, FDS has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has declined 46.1% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX has delivered a 24% return over the same period.

FDS has been trading mostly below its 200-day moving average since last year and below its 50-day moving average since the last trading session.

On Mar. 31, FDS stock rose 6.1% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $611 million, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $4.46, also coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts. FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.25 to $17.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion.

When stacked against its peer, TransUnion ( TRU ), FDS has underperformed. Over the past year, TRU stock has declined 24.1% .