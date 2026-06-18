Is FactSet Research Systems Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Norwalk, Connecticut-based FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) operates as a financial data and analytics platform and enterprise solutions provider for the investment community. Valued at a market capitalization of $8.7 billion, the company offers data, products, and analytical applications, as well as workstations, portfolio analytics, and enterprise data solutions, along with managed services to support data, performance, and risk.
Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” FDS fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry.
Despite its strength, FDS stock slipped 49.7% from its 52-week high of $453.41, reached on July 14, 2025. The stock is up 9.2% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.5% rise during the same time frame.
Moreover, FDS has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has declined 46.1% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX has delivered a 24% return over the same period.
FDS has been trading mostly below its 200-day moving average since last year and below its 50-day moving average since the last trading session.
On Mar. 31, FDS stock rose 6.1% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $611 million, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $4.46, also coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts. FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.25 to $17.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion.
When stacked against its peer, TransUnion (TRU), FDS has underperformed. Over the past year, TRU stock has declined 24.1%.
Wall Street currently has a skeptical view of the stock. Among the 17 analysts tracking FDS, the overall consensus stands at a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $260.44 offers a 14.1% upside potential from current prices.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.