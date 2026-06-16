SpaceX IPO Aftermath Hits Virgin Galactic Hard. How to Play SPCE Stock Here.

Space stocks just got a sharp reminder that gravity still exists. In the weeks before SpaceX’s blockbuster Initial Public Offering (IPO), Virgin Galactic (SPCE) turned into one of the market’s go-to ways to bet on the commercial space story.

Virgin jumped almost 160% as traders bought anything with “space” in the name. The thinking was simple. If SpaceX wasn’t public yet, the next best move was to buy its closest public cousins.

Things changed fast once SpaceX finally rang the opening bell, pulling off the largest IPO ever and raising a record $75 billion at $135 per share. The new listing soaked up a huge chunk of risk capital and attention.

Space names that had been climbing on hype quickly pulled back as traders took profits and shifted into the new benchmark. Virgin was one of the biggest casualties , dropping more than 30%. That reversal has investors wondering if this is just a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” pullback.

The big question now is simple. Is SPCE just a beaten-up way to buy the dip after the SpaceX dust has settled, or is it a trap dressed up as a second chance?

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Virgin Galactic’s Financial Report

Virgin Galactic Holdings runs a commercial spaceflight business that offers suborbital trips to tourists and research clients, and its headquarters is in Tustin, California.

Currently, SPCE is up 2.8% year-to-date and 7.84% over the past 52 weeks.

The company’s equity value is about $358.4 million, and a 169.18 times (TTM) sales versus a sector median of 1.99 times, and 1.30 times book versus a sector median of 3.26 times. That means investors are still paying a steep premium for a business whose revenue has not yet scaled.

Virgin Galactic released its first quarter 2026 results on May 15. Their report showed cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $251 million as of March 31, 2026.

Their revenue line came in at just $0.2 million, down from $0.5 million a year earlier. The earnings picture also offered little relief. SPCE reported a March 2026 loss of $0.81 per share, missing the $0.79 consensus estimate by 2.53%.

The company posted a net loss of $65 million, an improvement from the $84 million loss in the prior year quarter. This progress mainly reflects lower spending, not stronger demand.

SPCE reported GAAP operating expenses of $66 million, down from $89 million, while non-GAAP operating expenses fell to $58 million from $80 million. Its free cash flow remained deeply negative at $93 million, though that was better than -$122 million a year ago.

Their operating cash outflow totaled -$54 million, compared with -$76 million last year, and capital expenditures were $40 million versus $46 million.

Another pressure point is dilution. Virgin Galactic raised $11 million through its at-the-market program by issuing 4.0 million new common shares.

Virgin Galactic’s Execution Story

Virgin Galactic is trying to tighten execution. The company created a Chief Growth Officer role and hired Megan Prichard to fill it. Her job is to grow research missions and spaceflight trips, roll out new spaceports and lock in high-end brand partnerships. That role is meant to turn a niche tourism idea into a more steady revenue engine.

Ticket pricing shows the seriousness of the plan. Virgin Galactic has reopened sales for its commercial flights at $750,000 per seat, up about $100,000 from the last time it sold tickets almost two years ago. This leans into a high price, low volume model and is meant to support customer revenue by year-end and a push toward positive cash flow by 2027.

Hardware progress carries the rest of the load. The company is moving from its Unity vehicle to Delta-class ships, which are built for higher reuse and a faster flight schedule, with internal plans for eight to ten flights per month.

These new ships also lift capacity from four to six passengers per flight. That increase sits at the center of management’s claim that space tourism can become a scalable, high margin business by 2027 if everything stays on track.

All of this keeps SPCE firmly in “show me” territory, where each growth hire, high-priced ticket, and Delta class milestone will decide whether the story can back up the recent hype or not.

What the Street Thinks About SPCE

Virgin Galactic is set to report its next results on August 5, and the current forecast for the June quarter calls for a loss of $0.79 per share. That compares with a loss of $1.47 in the same period last year, which works out to an improvement of about 46.26% year-over-year (YOY).

Even so, not everyone is cautious. TD Cowen’s analysts point to the premium ticket strategy as a way to tap a high-demand, low-supply luxury market.

Most other analysts are not ready to go that far. The overall view on SPCE is “Hold,” based on nine analysts whose opinions add up to a neutral stance instead of a clear “Buy” or “Sell.” Their average 12 month price target is $3.29 has been marginally surpassed, but the Street-high price point of $5.00 shows a potential 50.2% upside from here.

Conclusion

Virgin Galactic still looks more like a high-risk ticket than a simple value idea, even after the post-SpaceX pullback. The pitch leans on premium pricing, new leadership, and Delta class execution, yet cash burn and steady dilution keep the downside very real. Going forward, the most likely path is a choppy drift lower or sideways as the buzz fades and money moves toward stronger space names. Any lasting move higher probably needs near flawless execution and a fresh burst of sector excitement.