Nvidia Books Massive $85 Billion in Orders for Jumbo Bond Sale. What That Means for NVDA Stock.

Nvidia (NVDA) recently disclosed plans to sell bonds and raise capital, and investors tripped over themselves to get a piece.

The artificial intelligence chip giant pulled off one of the most talked-about debt deals in recent memory. The numbers were eye-catching, and the demand was overwhelming.

Nvidia’s AI Dominance Is Making It a Magnet for Bond Investors

Nvidia is no longer just a graphics card maker. Today, it is the backbone of the global artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out. When major technology companies build the data centers that power AI, they largely use Nvidia chips.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress put it plainly at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 4. She described a customer base that spans from the largest cloud platforms in America to newly formed AI clouds in Europe and Southeast Asia, as well as enterprises, governments, and sovereign nations.

"We have that complete diversification," Kress said at the conference.

This reach has made Nvidia the world's most valuable company and given it a financial profile that bond investors find extremely hard to resist.

What Nvidia Did With Its $25 Billion Bond Sale

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia priced a $25 billion bond offering, attracting over $85 billion in orders, more than three times the size of the actual deal.

The offering was originally expected to raise around $20 billion, but Nvidia upsized it in light of the sheer volume of investor interest. It was the company's first bond sale since 2021, making it a rare event in credit markets.

The deal was structured across seven segments, with maturities ranging from two to 30 years, Bloomberg reported. Proceeds are earmarked partly for refinancing existing debt. What stood out to analysts was how little marketing the company needed. Nvidia skipped the traditional investor calls that banks usually hold before investment-grade debt sales.

That kind of "drive-by" deal is only possible when a company is operating from a position of serious financial strength. Large investment banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley ran the offering.

Spending Big and Betting on the Long Term

Nvidia has been making large strategic bets on the AI ecosystem it helps power, according to Bloomberg.

It took a $5 billion stake in Intel (INTC), put as much as $10 billion into artificial intelligence model maker Anthropic, and committed $30 billion to a funding round for OpenAI. These moves are designed to keep Nvidia at the center of every major AI development.

At the same time, Kress confirmed at the Bank of America conference that the company has about $124 billion in purchase commitments with its suppliers. That is how far ahead Nvidia is planning its own supply chain.

On the shareholder return front, Kress noted the company is committed to returning 50% or more of free cash flow and recently raised its dividend to $1 per share annually, the first time it has meaningfully increased the dividend since she joined over a decade ago.

Analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence noted that long-dated, relatively cheap debt could help Nvidia lower its average cost of capital. That makes funding AI partnerships easier without putting pressure on its double-A credit rating.

Nvidia is also benefiting from a broader bond market rally, which got a boost after an announced diplomatic agreement between the United States and Iran eased investor anxiety, Bloomberg reported.

Risk premiums on investment-grade debt fell to their lowest point since before the conflict began, opening a window for companies to borrow on favorable terms. Nvidia walked right through that window with $25 billion in hand.

What Next for NVDA Stock's Price?

Valued at a market cap of $5.1 trillion, Nvidia is projected to expand revenue from $216 billion in fiscal 2026 (ended in January) to $861.5 billion in fiscal 2031. In this period:

Adjusted earnings per share are forecast to expand from $4.77 to $18.82

Free cash flow is estimated to improve from $97 billion to $435 billion

If NVDA stock is priced at 25x forward earnings, it could surge 77% from current levels within the next four years.

Out of the 49 analysts covering NVDA stock, 43 recommend “Strong Buy,” three recommend “Moderate Buy,” two recommend “Hold,” and one recommends “Strong Sell.” The average NVDA price target is $303.71, above the current price of about $208.