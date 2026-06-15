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NVDA Stock Alert: Nvidia Aims to Raise $20 Billion From Bond Offering

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock

Nvidia (NVDA) stock is extending gains on Monday after the artificial intelligence (AI) behemoth revealed plans of raising at least $20 billion via a seven-tranche bond offering — its first since 2021. 

Wall Street giants JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley are leading the sale, with bond maturities extending up to 30 years. 

According to an Nvidia spokesperson, the net proceeds will be used for “general corporate purposes, including repayment and refinancing of outstanding notes.”

Including today’s rally, Nvidia stock is up nearly 30% versus its year-to-date low in late March. 

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Significance of the Bond Offering for Nvidia Stock

The bond offering announcement shifts the capital structure narrative for NVDA shares, suggesting the chipmaker is aligning with the hyperscalers in securing low-cost capital. 

While Nvidia is already generating staggering sums of cash, utilizing the investment-grade bond market to restructure its liabilities frees up its operational cash flows for aggressive market plays.

NVDA is pushing higher because the multi-tranche approach balances short-term obligations with super-long-term liabilities extending out to 2056. 

All in all, by effectively securing cheap, long-term financing, Nvidia is making sure that its balance sheet remains incredibly nimble without heavily diluting equity or disrupting its buyback program.

Melius Maintains NVDA Shares at ‘Buy’

Fueling the bullish sentiment, Melius Research analysts led by Ben Reitzes reiterated their “Buy” rating on Nvidia shares today, declaring the chipmaker is on a "collision course” with Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Reitzes recommends owning the giant at current levels primarily because “we are still in the early innings of AI agents for digital workers, and physical artificial intelligence will be huge too.”

According to him, this favors NVDA’s comprehensive, full-stack infrastructure, which seamlessly integrates enterprise software and complex world models. 

In short, the giant is perfectly positioned to challenge GOOGL’s software dominance, transforming from a mere hardware supplier into the ultimate backbone of autonomous enterprise AI. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Nvidia?

Other Wall Street analysts also agree with Reitzes constructive view on Nvidia. 

The consensus rating on NVDA stock remains at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $304 indicating potential upside of more than 40% from here. 

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On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 211.71 +6.52 +3.18%
Nvidia Corp
GOOG 367.19 +9.03 +2.52%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 369.29 +9.61 +2.67%
Alphabet Cl A

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