Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Rallying on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay
Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay

The wheat complex is trading with double digit gains across the three markets at midday. Chicago SRW contracts are 15 cents higher in the front months. KC HRW futures are 14 to 15 ½ cents higher. MPLS spring wheat is up 12 to 13 cents at midday. The market will round out the week on Thursday, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

Export Sales data will be updated on Thursday, with traders looking for between 250,000 and 450,000 MT in 2026/27sales.

The EU wheat exports from July 1 to June 14 have totaled 22.38 MMT according to European Commission data, up 1.44 MMT from the same period a year ago. The FranceAgriMer estimates the French wheat ending stocks at 3.5 MMT, a 0.22 MMT increase from the May estimate. 

Algeria has purchased an estimated 600,000 to 780,000 MT of wheat in their tender on Wednesday.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.11, up 15 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.19 1/4, up 15 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.48 1/2, up 14 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.56 1/2, up 15 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.25, up 12 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.47 1/4, up 12 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 657-0 +16-0 +2.50%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 650-0 +16-2 +2.56%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.2550 +0.1325 +2.16%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 611-0 +15-0 +2.52%
Wheat
ZWU26 619-4 +15-2 +2.52%
Wheat

Most Popular News

A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 1
Dear SpaceX Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 16
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash 2
SpaceX IPO Aftermath Hits Virgin Galactic Hard. How to Play SPCE Stock Here.
View of the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange by Lev Radin via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Supported by Lower Crude Oil Prices and Bond Yields
A close-up of the SpaceX sign on a black building by IanDewarPhotography via Adobe Stock 4
The Battle of the Musks: Why Cathie Wood Sold Tesla Stock to Buy SpaceX
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 5
The Risk of ‘Unproven Outcomes’ Has This Analyst Betting SpaceX Stock Will Fall 30% from Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.