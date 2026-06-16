Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Trading Mixed at Tuesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Golden wheat field at sunset by ParinPIX via Adobe Stock
Golden wheat field at sunset by ParinPIX via Adobe Stock

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade on Tuesday, with CBT showing the strength. Chicago SRW contracts are 5 to 8 cents in the green. KC HRW futures are down 1 to 3 ½ cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is up 1 to 2 cents at midday

NASS Crop Progress data showed 95% of the US winter wheat crop headed by Sunday, 4% ahead of normal. Harvest was pegged at 25%, faster than the 13% average pace. Conditions were up 2% to 27% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index 4 points higher to 267. 

The spring wheat crop was 95% emerged, 6% ahead of the average pace. The crop was 6% headed, 1 percentage point ahead of normal. Spring wheat conditions were 55% gd/ex, up 3%, with the Brugler500 rising 2 points to 352.

Algeria has issued a tender for wheat imports, with a deadline for offers on Wednesday.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.97 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.05 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.36 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.43 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.17 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.41, up 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 642-0 -3-2 -0.50%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 634-6 -5-2 -0.82%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.1425 -0.0175 -0.28%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 596-4 +6-6 +1.14%
Wheat
ZWU26 604-6 +4-2 +0.71%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Nike Neon Sign via Shutterstock 1
Why I’m Buying Nike After Warning About Its Relevance Problem
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as Oil Sinks on U.S.-Iran Deal, Fed Meeting Awaited
Autodesk Inc_ Portland office-by hapabapa via iStock 3
Autodesk Stock At Recent Lows Spurs Unusual Put Options Activity - Is ADSK Too Cheap?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Why GOOGL Stock May Have More Room to Run Even After a 100% Rally
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Soar on US-Iran Peace Agreement
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.