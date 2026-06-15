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Wheat Posting Mixed Action at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_
A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_

The wheat complex is trading with mixed action on Monday. Chicago SRW contracts are up 2 to 3 cents so far on the day. KC HRW futures are showing steady to penny losses at Monday’s midday. MPLS spring wheat is down 5 to 6 cents at midday. Crude oil is down $4.27 at midday, and provided early pressure after the US and Iran came to a peace deal over the weekend.

USDA’s FGIS tallied wheat export shipments at 334,292 MT (12.28 mbu) during the week ending on June 11. That was up 3.39% from the week prior but 14.01% below the same week last year. South Korea was the top destination of 105,822 MT, with 54,444 MT headed to Mexico and 53,202 MT to the Philippines. Marketing year exports for 2026/27 are 554,075 MT (20.36 mbu) in the first 11 days of the new MY, which is now 6.1% below the same period last year.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money liquidating more length in the Chicago market, dropping the outright longs by 16,852 contracts and increasing the shorts by 4,684 contracts. The net short was increased by 21,536 contracts to 79,407 contracts as of Tuesday. In KC wheat, spec funds flipped their position to a net short of 4,543 contracts, by a bear move of 18,020 contracts.  

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.86 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.97 3/4, up 2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.34 1/2, unch,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.39 3/4, down 1 cent,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.13 1/4, down 5 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.36 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 645-2s +4-4 +0.70%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 640-0s +5-4 +0.87%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.1600s -0.0225 -0.36%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 589-6s +5-2 +0.90%
Wheat
ZWU26 600-4s +4-6 +0.80%
Wheat

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