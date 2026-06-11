Dollar Rallies and Gold Slumps on Hawkish Fed Concerns

The dollar index (DXY00) climbed to a 2-month high today, up by 0.23%. Concerns over the escalation of the US-Iran conflict are boosting safe-haven demand for the dollar after President Trump said the US will keep attacking Iran and threatened to seize Kharg Island, Iran's main crude exporting hub. Also, higher crude oil prices today raise inflation expectations and could prompt the Fed to tighten monetary policy, a bullish factor for the dollar. Gains in the dollar are limited after weekly US jobless claims unexpectedly rose to a 4-month high, a dovish factor for Fed policy dollar. Also, today's US May PPI report was mixed for the dollar.

The dollar also benefits from safe-haven demand amid the ongoing hostilities between the US and Iran. Late Wednesday, President Trump said the US will continue bombing Iran if it refuses to agree to an interim peace deal. Mr. Trump ordered multiple strikes on Iranian targets on Wednesday, and Iran retaliated by firing on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. Then today, President Trump said the US will be hitting Iran very hard tonight and "at some point" we will be taking Kharg Island, Iran's key export hub, and that the US will assume total control of Iran's oil and gas markets.

US weekly initial unemployment claims unexpectedly rose +4,000 to a 4-month high of 229,000, showing a weaker labor market than expectations of a decline to 220,000.

US May PPI final demand rose +1.1% m/m and +6.5% y/y, stronger than expectations of +0.7% m/m and +6.4%, with the +6.5% y/y gain the largest year-on-year increase in 3.5 years. However, May PI ex food and energy rose +0.4% m/m and +4.9% y/y, weaker than expectations of +0.5% m/m and +5.4% y/y.

The swaps markets are discounting the odds at +3% for a +25 bp rate cut hike at the next FOMC meeting on June 16-17.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is down by -0.11%. The euro is moving lower today amid dollar strength. Also, today's action by the ECB to cut its 2026 Eurozone GDP estimate and raise its 2026 Eurozone inflation estimate is negative for the euro. Losses in the euro are limited after the ECB raised interest rates by 25 bp today.

The ECB, as expected, raised the deposit facility rate by 25 bp to 2.25% from 2.00% and said, "The outlook remains uncertain, with upside risks for inflation and downside risks for economic growth."

The ECB cut its 2026 Eurozone GDP estimate to 0.8% from a previous estimate of 0.9% and raised its 2026 Eurozone inflation ex-food and energy forecast to 2.5% from a previous forecast of 2.3%.

The markets are discounting a +65% chance for a +25 bp rate hike by the ECB at its next policy meeting on July 23.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is down by -0.02%. The yen rebounded from a 6-week low against the dollar today and is slightly higher. Short covering emerged to push the yen higher today as T-note yields fell. The yen also has support on expectations that the BOJ will raise interest rates at next week's policy meeting.

Gains in the yen are limited today after the Japan Q2 BSI large all-industry business conditions turned negative. Also, higher crude oil prices today are bearish for the yen after President Trump threatened additional US attacks on Iran. Higher crude prices are bearish for the Japanese economy and the yen, as Japan imports more than 90% of its energy needs.

Japan Q2 BSI large all-industry business conditions fell to -0.5 from +4.4 in Q1.

The markets are discounting a +95% chance of a +25 bp BOJ rate hike at the next policy meeting on June 16.

August COMEX gold (GCQ26) today is down -31.20 (-0.75%), and July COMEX silver (SIN26) is down -0.410 (-0.63%).

Gold and silver prices extended this week's selloff today, with gold sinking to a 6.75-month low and silver falling to a 2.5-month low. Today's rally in the dollar index to a 2-month high is weighing on metals. Also, the ongoing hostilities between the US and Iran are keeping crude oil prices elevated, which are boosting inflationary pressures that could prompt the world's central banks to tighten monetary policy, a bearish factor for precious metals. In addition, today's ECB rate hike of 25 bp and expectations of a BOJ rate hike at next week's meeting have fueled liquidation of long positions in precious metals.

Precious metals have some support on concerns that hostilities between the US and Iran could escalate, boosting some safe haven demand for precious metals after President Trump said today that the US will be hitting Iran very hard tonight and "at some point" we will be taking Kharg Island, Iran's key export hub, and that the US will assume total control of Iran's oil and gas markets.

Recent fund liquidation of precious metals is bearish for prices, as long holdings in gold ETFs fell to a 6.25-month low on Wednesday after climbing to a 3.5-year high on February 27. Also, long holdings in silver ETFs fell to a 10-month low on Monday after rising to a 3.5-year high on December 23.

Strong central bank demand for gold is supportive of gold prices, following news that bullion held in China's PBOC reserves rose by +320,000 ounces to 74.96 million troy ounces in May, the largest monthly increase in 17 months, and the nineteenth consecutive month the PBOC has boosted its gold reserves.