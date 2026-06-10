Wheat Posting Wednesday Gains

Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock

The wheat complex is showing higher trade across most contracts on Wednesday. Chicago SRW is trading with 4 to 5 cent gains at midday. KC HRW futures are up 1/2 to 1 ½ cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat are fractionally to 1 ½ cents higher.

Harvest may be limited in much of the Southern Plains over the next week, as NOAA shows 1 to 3 inches expected in TX through, OK and KS.

Wheat production will be updated on Thursday via the monthly Crop Production report, with a Bloomberg estimate of analysts looking for 1.555 bbu of US wheat production. Winter heat is seen at an average guess of 1.04 bbu, an 8 mbu cut if realized. HRW is expected to be down 7 mbu to 508 mbu, the SRW up 1 mbu to 302.

Coceral estimates the EU and UK wheat crops at 143.7 MMT for this year, up 1.1 MMT from the previous projection.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.89 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.01 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.31 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.41 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.19, up 1 1/2 cents,