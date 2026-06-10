Martin Marietta Stock: Is MLM Underperforming the Basic Material Sector?

With a market cap of $34.4 billion , Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ) is a leading natural resource-based building materials company that supplies aggregates and heavy-side construction materials across the United States and international markets. The company provides crushed stone, sand, gravel, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services that support infrastructure, residential, and nonresidential construction projects.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Martin Marietta fits this criterion perfectly. In addition, it manufactures magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime used in industries such as steel production, wastewater treatment, flame retardants, and soil stabilization.

Shares of the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company have declined 20.4% from its 52-week high of $710.97 . MLM stock has fallen 6.8% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) marginal rise over the same time frame.

Shares of the seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel are down 9.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLB’s 10.6% gain. In the longer term, shares of the company have returned 2.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLB’s 12.8% increase over the same time frame.

MLM stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since March.

Shares of Martin Marietta recovered over 1% on Apr. 30 after the company reported a strong Q1 2026 with revenues rising 17% year-over-year to a record $1.36 billion, driven by a 12.4% increase in aggregates shipments to 43.9 million tons and a 14% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $364 million. Investor sentiment was also boosted by management’s reaffirmation of full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.43 billion at the midpoint, supported by continued strong April demand, April 1 price increases, and ongoing operational optimization efforts.

In comparison, rival DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ) has outpaced MLM stock. DD stock has soared 14.1% on a YTD basis and 56.2% over the past 52 weeks.