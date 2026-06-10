Martin Marietta Stock: Is MLM Underperforming the Basic Material Sector?

With a market cap of $34.4 billion, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) is a leading natural resource-based building materials company that supplies aggregates and heavy-side construction materials across the United States and international markets. The company provides crushed stone, sand, gravel, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services that support infrastructure, residential, and nonresidential construction projects.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Martin Marietta fits this criterion perfectly. In addition, it manufactures magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime used in industries such as steel production, wastewater treatment, flame retardants, and soil stabilization.
Shares of the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company have declined 20.4% from its 52-week high of $710.97. MLM stock has fallen 6.8% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLB) marginal rise over the same time frame.
Shares of the seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel are down 9.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLB’s 10.6% gain. In the longer term, shares of the company have returned 2.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLB’s 12.8% increase over the same time frame.
MLM stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since March.
Shares of Martin Marietta recovered over 1% on Apr. 30 after the company reported a strong Q1 2026 with revenues rising 17% year-over-year to a record $1.36 billion, driven by a 12.4% increase in aggregates shipments to 43.9 million tons and a 14% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $364 million. Investor sentiment was also boosted by management’s reaffirmation of full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.43 billion at the midpoint, supported by continued strong April demand, April 1 price increases, and ongoing operational optimization efforts.
In comparison, rival DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) has outpaced MLM stock. DD stock has soared 14.1% on a YTD basis and 56.2% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic on Martin Marietta. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 22 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $681.38 is a premium of 22% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.