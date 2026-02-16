Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Seagate Technology Stock?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

The Singapore-based Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) builds the backbone of the digital economy. With a market cap of approximately $92.9 billion, the company designs and manufactures hard disk drives, solid-state drives, hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It also delivers scalable edge-to-cloud platforms that power data centers, cloud providers, enterprises, and equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Over the past 52 weeks, Seagate’s shares have surged 319.8%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which gained 11.8% during the same period. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has jumped 54.7%, while the broader index experienced a marginal pullback. 

Seagate’s strength becomes even more pronounced when compared to its thematic peer benchmark. The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (IRBOhas declined 1.5% over the past 52 weeks and has fallen 8.7% in 2026. In contrast, Seagate has delivered exceptional gains across both time frames. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 28, STX stock leapt another 19.1% intraday after Seagate reported its Q2 fiscal 2026 results. Revenue climbed 21.5% year over year to $2.83 billion, beating the $2.75 billion analyst estimate. Adjusted EPS grew 53.2% from the year-ago value to $3.11, surpassing the Street’s forecast of $2.84. 

As artificial intelligence (AI) applications accelerate data creation and expand their economic value, modern data centers require storage solutions that balance performance and cost efficiency at an exabyte scale. In here, Seagate Technology is advancing an areal-density-driven roadmap to meet evolving storage demands and sustain long-term value creation.

That being said, for Q3 fiscal 2026, Seagate's management expects revenue of $2.90 billion, plus or minus $100 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.40, plus or minus $0.20, signaling continued operational momentum.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, which ends in June, analysts project diluted EPS of $11.76, representing 62% year-over-year growth. Importantly, Seagate has exceeded consensus EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters, establishing a consistent pattern of earnings outperformance. 

Wall Street maintains a distinctly favorable view, assigning STX stock an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Of the 24 analysts covering the stock, 18 assign a “Strong Buy” rating, one recommends “Moderate Buy,” and five advise “Hold.” 

www.barchart.com

Importantly, the distribution has improved from three months ago, when 17 analysts carried “Strong Buy” ratings. 

On Feb. 6, Citigroup Inc. (C) reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on STX stock and raised its price target from $460 to $480. The firm highlighted a durable demand environment, emphasizing that enterprise customers are expanding data center capacity to accommodate growing AI workloads. 

Price targets further underscore expectations for continued appreciation. The average price target of $465.32 represents potential upside of 9.2%. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $700 suggests a gain of 64.3% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
C 110.86 -0.29 -0.26%
Citigroup Inc
IRBO 31.51 -0.10 -0.32%
Ishares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF
STX 425.99 -5.18 -1.20%
Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
$SPX 6,836.17 +3.41 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 4
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Business women touching the options screen by Denizce via Shutterstock 5
Exxon Mobil’s Options Heat Up—31 Unusually Active Contracts Signal Key Trading Setups
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot