Iran War, CPI and Other Key Thing to Watch this Week

Markets enter a critical week following last week's February jobs report that showed the U.S. economy lost around 92,000 jobs, which was a dramatic miss that has intensified recession concerns and raised questions about economic resilience amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

The unexpected job losses create a challenging backdrop for Wednesday's all-important February CPI report at 7:30am, which will test whether inflation is finally moderating enough to allow aggressive Fed accommodation or if price pressures remain stubbornly elevated despite weakening employment.

Developments in the Iran conflict and energy prices will dominate attention, with any comments from President Trump potentially moving markets as investors assess whether Middle East tensions will escalate further or find diplomatic resolution.

Friday delivers another big economic data day with January Core PCE Price Index, durable goods orders, and additional inflation metrics all releasing at 7:30am, providing comprehensive perspectives on price pressures and business investment.

The earnings calendar features Oracle (ORCL) Tuesday testing cloud infrastructure demand, followed by Alibaba (BABA) and Adobe (ADBE) Thursday offering Chinese consumer and creative software insights.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Iran Conflict Escalation and Energy Market Dynamics

The ongoing Iran war continues driving energy prices higher while creating broader market volatility as investors grapple with geopolitical risk premium and potential economic impacts from sustained oil price elevation. President Trump's comments on the conflict will be closely monitored for any signals about military strategy, diplomatic efforts, or policy shifts that could influence tension trajectories.

Higher energy prices create a complex challenge for markets: supporting energy sector stocks while pressuring airlines, transportation, and consumer-facing companies through margin compression, and threatening to reignite inflation just as employment weakness raises recession concerns.

Wednesday's crude oil inventories at 9:30am will provide supply-demand insights amid geopolitical premium. The intersection of weakening labor markets and rising energy costs creates stagflationary concerns that complicate Fed policy considerations.

Markets will closely watch whether energy price spikes prove transitory or sustained, with implications for both inflation expectations and corporate profit margins across multiple sectors.

Wednesday CPI: Inflation Amid Employment Weakness

Wednesday's February CPI report at 7:30am takes on extraordinary significance following last week's shocking 92,000 job loss that has transformed the economic narrative from resilient growth to potential recession. Both headline and core CPI readings will be scrutinized to determine whether inflation is moderating sufficiently to allow the Fed to aggressively cut rates in response to labor market deterioration, or if price pressures remain elevated in ways that constrain policy flexibility. Energy prices driven by Iran conflict will be a key component, with geopolitical premium potentially masking underlying inflation trends. Housing costs and services inflation will be particularly important for assessing whether sticky price pressures are finally easing. The report creates a critical policy dilemma: hot inflation amid job losses would trap the Fed between competing mandates, while cooling prices could provide freedom to support weakening employment through accommodation. Bond auctions Wednesday and Thursday will test how fixed income markets are pricing this stagflationary risk. Friday's Core PCE Price Index will provide the Fed's preferred inflation measure for additional context about price trajectory.

Oracle Cloud and Enterprise Technology Assessment

Tuesday's Oracle (ORCL) earnings will provide important insights into enterprise technology spending amid growing economic concerns following the employment shock. Oracle's results will be scrutinized for cloud infrastructure adoption, database modernization trends, and AI-related revenue growth that has been central to the company's transformation narrative.

The earnings come as businesses face difficult capital allocation decisions—whether to maintain technology investments that could improve productivity and margins, or cut spending in response to economic deterioration signals. Oracle's commentary about customer behavior, deal pipeline, and spending intentions will help determine whether enterprise IT budgets remain resilient or are beginning to reflect economic caution.

The company's guidance about 2026 expectations will be particularly important for establishing technology sector assumptions. Tuesday's existing home sales data will provide housing market context about residential real estate activity amid elevated mortgage rates and economic uncertainties. The convergence of technology earnings and housing data will help assess which sectors are maintaining strength versus showing weakness as economic conditions potentially deteriorate.

Chinese Consumer and Creative Software Crossroads

Thursday's earnings from Alibaba (BABA) and Adobe (ADBE) will provide contrasting perspectives on international consumer health and enterprise creative software demand. Alibaba's results will offer critical insights into Chinese consumer behavior, e-commerce trends, and cloud computing growth amid ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. and domestic stimulus measures. The company's commentary about consumer confidence, Singles' Day performance reflections, and international expansion through platforms like AliExpress will help assess whether Chinese consumers are maintaining spending despite economic headwinds. Adobe's earnings will test creative software subscription resilience and whether the company's Firefly AI tools are driving growth or facing competition from standalone AI creative platforms. Adobe's guidance about enterprise digital experience spending will provide insights into corporate marketing technology budgets. Both companies reporting Thursday creates opportunities to assess how global markets are performing relative to U.S. economic weakness, and whether international strength can offset domestic deterioration or if economic concerns are becoming globally synchronized.

Dual Inflation Measures and Business Investment Signals

Friday delivers a critical convergence with January Core PCE Price Index at 7:30am and durable goods orders at 7:30am, providing simultaneous perspectives on inflation trajectory and business capital spending intentions. The Core PCE reading represents the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure and will be analyzed alongside Wednesday's CPI for comprehensive price pressure assessment. The timing coming after CPI creates potential for either confirming or contradicting Wednesday's inflation narrative. Durable goods orders will offer crucial insights into business investment patterns and whether companies are maintaining capital expenditure plans or pulling back in response to economic deterioration signals from employment data. Core capital goods orders excluding aircraft and defense will be particularly important for assessing underlying business confidence. Thursday's initial jobless claims will provide weekly labor market updates following last week's employment shock. The combination of inflation readings and business investment data will help markets determine whether the economy is experiencing temporary weakness that will reverse, or the beginning of broader deterioration that could justify aggressive Fed accommodation despite persistent inflation concerns.

Best of luck this week