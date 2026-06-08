Chipotle Stock Is a Beaten-Down Giant Ready to Bounce Back

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is a California-based fast food chain restaurant operating in over 4,000 locations across the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company serves customizable, responsibly sourced Mexican-style tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads. It has integrated AI to streamline its restaurant operations and improve speed and efficiency while also improving its loyalty program.

Founded in 1993, Chipotle is actively expanding to South Korea and Singapore.

Chipotle Stock Continues to Struggle

Chipotle’s shares have dipped 43.67% in the last 52 weeks, significantly lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 23.74% gain and the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary’s ($SRCD) 10.74% rise during the same period. This underperformance points towards its negative comparable sales, margin compression, and cautious consumer spending.

Chipotle Deliver Mixed Results

Chipotle reported its first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, posting a revenue of $3.09 billion, up 7.4% year-over-year (YOY) and beating analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Earnings, on the other hand, saw a slight dip of 17% YOY to $0.24, matching Wall Street estimates.

Comparable sales numbers increased 0.5% while transactional numbers grew 0.6%, marking Chipotle’s first positive quarter in over a year. Digital revenue contributed for 38.6% of total food and beverage revenue, highlighting the importance of Chipotle’s loyalty program.

Restaurant level operating margin contracted 250 basis points YOY to 23.7, pushed by factors such as inflation in beef, and freight costs alongside higher labor charges. The company inaugurated 49 new stores during the quarter, taking its total count to 4,090. Loyalty sales took up 32% of total revenue, expanding over 300 basis points YOY, while high-efficiency equipment was deployed in over 600 stores.

For full-year 2026, Chipotle is targeting 350-370 new outlets, including 10-15 international partnered locations, while forecasting flat comparable sales guidance for the year.

J.P. Morgan upgrades Chipotle

J.P. Morgan has upgraded CMG stock from “Neutral” to “Overweight” rating with a new price target of $35, implying an upside potential of 20% from the current market rate. CMG stock popped 4% on Friday as investors reacted to analyst John Ivankoe’s positive rating. Ivankoe cited attractive valuation following recent pullbacks alongside a compelling, accelerating comparable sales trajectory for CMG.

The analyst estimates comparable sales to build up sequentially, from 0.5% in Q1 to 1.3% in Q2, 1.5% in Q3, and 2.5% in Q4, citing increased marketing investment and strategic labor reallocation resulting in improved service quality and traffic. J.P. Morgan also underlined Chipotle’s strong value proposition with entry-level bowls priced at $9-$10, amid rising fuel costs and softening consumer confidence.

Should You Buy CMG?

With J.P. Morgan’s fresh “Overweight” rating validating the bull case and comparable sales momentum build in 2026, Chipotle’s recovery narrative is gaining credible institutional backing. Wall Street’s broader consensus is firmly bullish with a “Strong Buy” rating across 35 analyst ratings, comprising 24 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buy” ratings, and nine “Hold” ratings, with a mean price target of $43.21, signaling an upside of 45.980% from the market rate.

For investors willing to look beyond short-term pressures and a cautious consumer backdrop, CMG presents one of the most attractive risk-reward opportunity in the sector.