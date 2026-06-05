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Wheat Closes with Mixed Trade on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash__800x600
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash__800x600

The wheat complex saw continued weakness on Friday, though a few contracts did end higher. Chicago SRW futures were 1 ¾ to 6 cents in the red on the day, as July fell 30 ½ cents on the week. KC HRW futures saw a ½ cent gain in July on Friday, as the rest of the board was ½ to 6 cents lower, with July down 29 cents this week. MPLS spring wheat was down 1 ½ to 3 cents higher in most contracts, as July fell 44 ¼ cents since last Friday. Crude oil losses of $2.79 added some modest pressure.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed managed money in Chicago wheat futures and options with the largest Tuesday/Tuesday bear move on record (back to 2006), adding 39,165 contracts to their net short at 57,871 contracts by June 2. In Kansas City wheat futures and options, specs trimmed their net long position by 13,393 contracts to 13,477 contracts as of Tuesday.

USDA Export Sales data has the new crop wheat sales commitments at 3.925 MMT, which is now down 26.44% from the same week last year. 

FranceAgriMer showed the French soft wheat crop at 76% good/excellent, down 2% from the previous week. Durum wheat ratings were 65%, a drop of 6%.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.80, down 1 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.92 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.20 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.31 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.20 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.46 1/4, down 1 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 631-4s -0-4 -0.08%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 620-6s +0-4 +0.08%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.1950s -0.0150 -0.24%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 580-0s -1-6 -0.30%
Wheat
ZWU26 592-6s -2-4 -0.42%
Wheat

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