How Is Ford Motor's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Cyclical stocks?

With a market cap of $61.1 billion , Ford Motor Company ( F ) designs, manufactures, markets, and services Ford trucks, SUVs, commercial vans, passenger cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles across markets such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. Its operations are organized into segments including Ford Blue, Ford Model e, Ford Pro, and Ford Credit, covering internal combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicle development along with digital technologies.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Ford Motor fits this criterion perfectly. In addition to vehicle production and sales through dealers and distributors, the company provides financing, leasing, telematics, EV charging solutions, and other mobility services to retail and commercial customers.

Shares of the American car maker have declined 16% from its 52-week high of $17.78 . Over the past three months, shares of Ford Motor have soared 21.7% , outperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) marginal rise over the same period.

Shares of Ford Motor have increased 14.4% on a YTD basis, exceeding XLY's 2.2% decrease. Longer term, the stock has surged 48.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLY’s 11.5% gain during the same period.

The stock has shown a bullish trend, consistently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Ford Motor fell 1.3% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 29 as the company warned of higher-than-expected tariff and raw material costs, including an estimated $1 billion net tariff impact for the year. Concerns were also raised by supply-chain disruptions after fires at supplier Novelis, which contributed to an estimated 12% year-over-year decline in F-Series production and a 38% drop in F-150 inventory in April, threatening output of Ford’s most profitable vehicle line.

Additionally, total vehicle sales fell 9% in Q1, with weaker EV and hybrid demand accounting for roughly half of the decline, overshadowing strong results that included adjusted EPS of $0.66, $3.5 billion in adjusted EBIT, and $2.5 billion in net profit.

In comparison, rival General Motors Company ( GM ) has lagged behind Ford Motor stock on a YTD basis, with GM shares rising 1.6%. Shares of General Motors have soared 74.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing F stock.