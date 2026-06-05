Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Ross Stores Stock: Is ROST Outperforming the Consumer Discretionary Sector?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Ross Stores, Inc_ storefront-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Ross Stores, Inc_ storefront-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Dublin, California-based Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. Valued at a market capitalization of $74.8 billion, the company offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions products. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” ROST fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the retail apparel industry.     

However, the stock currently trades 1.8% below its 52-week high of $237.41 recorded on May 27. ROST has grown 9.2% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLYmarginal rise during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com 

In the longer term, ROST has delivered a similar performance. The stock surged 63.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the 9.2% surge of XLY over the same period. ROST has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and above its 50-day moving average since the end of May.

www.barchart.com  

On May 22, ROST stock rose 8.1% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6 billion and surpassed Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.02, also coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts. Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $7.50 to $7.74 per share. 

When stacked against its rival, The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has grown 23.9% over the past year and has lagged behind ROST. 

Wall Street has a highly optimistic view of the stock currently. Among the 19 analysts tracking ROST, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $261.19 suggests 12.1% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TJX 157.60 -1.03 -0.65%
TJX Companies
XLY 116.90 -0.36 -0.31%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
ROST 233.06 +0.44 +0.19%
Ross Stores Inc

Most Popular News

Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Just Unveiled the New AMD Helios Platform. What That Means for SMCI Stock.
A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 2
Honeywell Stock Is Likely to Reward Shareholders Following Quantinuum IPO, Split
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
I Predicted the ‘Couch Problem’ Meant Tesla’s Optimus Was Doomed to Fail. Focusing on Factory Labor Flips My TSLA Stock Thesis on Its Head.
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Muted as Fresh U.S.-Iran Hostilities Lift Oil and Bond Yields, ADP Jobs Report and Broadcom Earnings on Tap
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
Wedbush Just Increased Its Price Target on IBM Stock. The Company Is Quietly Building a New Chapter.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.