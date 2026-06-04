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Wheat Weakness Pushes to Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash

The wheat complex extended the weakness on Thursday, with losses across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures fell 5 1/2 to 7 1/2 cents on Thursday. KC HRW futures were 3 to 5 cents in the red at the close. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally to 5 ¼ cents lower on Thursday. Crude oil losses of $3.11 added some pressure.

USDA Export Sales data showed 642,239 MT in net cancellation for 2025/26 for the week of 5/28. The marketing year ended on Sunday. The Philippines showed net cancellations of 224,100 MT, with 155,200 MT in reductions for unknown, and -104,900 MT for Japan. Sales for 2026/27 were tallied at 838,507 MT, as some of the old crop cancellation was likely rolled to new crop. The largest new crop buyers were South Korea at 202,100 MT, with 156,000 MT for the Philippines and 154,300 MT sold to unknown destination.

The Argentina wheat crop was estimated at 32.4% planted according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, well above the 5-year average of 20%.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.81 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.95 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.20 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.32, down 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.21, down 5 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.47 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 632-0s -3-6 -0.59%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 620-2s -3-6 -0.60%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.2100s -0.0525 -0.84%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 581-6s -5-4 -0.94%
Wheat
ZWU26 595-2s -5-4 -0.92%
Wheat

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