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General Dynamics Stock: Is GD Underperforming the Industrial Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Business chart with glowing arrows and world map by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock
Business chart with glowing arrows and world map by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock

Reston, Virginia-based General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is an aerospace and defense company with a market cap of $91.7 billion. It is widely recognized as an elite industry leader in both business aviation and naval defense, manufacturing the iconic line of Gulfstream corporate jets while serving as the primary prime contractor for the U.S. Navy’s most critical maritime programs. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and GD fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the aerospace & defense industry. The company’s core specialty is translating high-barrier-to-entry government mandates and elite commercial demand into exceptional operational execution and highly resilient free cash flow.

Despite its notable strength, this aerospace & defense company has slipped 8.7% from its 52-week high of $369.70, reached on Jan. 16. Moreover, shares of GD have declined 7.5% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI2.6% downtick during the same time frame.

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Meanwhile, in the longer term, GD has gained 22.5% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLI's 22.1% rise over the same time period. On a YTD basis, shares of GD are up marginally, lagging XLI’s 12.3% gain.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, GD has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late May, and has remained below its 50-day moving average since mid-March, with slight fluctuations. 

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On Apr. 29, GD shares surged 8% following its Q1 2026 earnings release. The company reported revenue of $13.5 billion, up 10.3% year over year and ahead of Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.10, also surpassing analyst forecasts, reflecting strong execution and solid operating performance during the quarter. 

In the competitive arena of aerospace & defense, GD has outpaced its rival, The Boeing Company (BA), which gained 3% over the past 52 weeks. Meanwhile, it has aligned with BA’s marginal YTD rise. 

Despite GD’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $393.55 suggests a 16.6% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 174.19 +1.79 +1.04%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
GD 337.61 -1.59 -0.47%
General Dynamics Corp
BA 217.70 -6.60 -2.94%
Boeing Company

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