Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $112.2 billion , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY ) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products. The Princeton, New Jersey-based company offers products for oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, and other areas.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and BMY fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the drug manufacturers - general industry. The company's core specialty lies in its pioneering leadership across high-barrier therapeutic areas, specifically oncology, hematology, cardiovascular disease, and immunology, while aggressively expanding into next-generation neuroscience and radiopharmaceuticals.

Despite its notable strength, this healthcare company has dipped 13.4% from its 52-week high of $62.89 , reached on Mar. 2. Moreover, shares of BMY have declined 12.6% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 4.9% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, BMY has gained 11.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging DOWI's 21.3% uptick over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of BMY are up 1%, compared to DOWI’s 6.8% increase.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, BMY has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early April, with slight fluctuations. Nonetheless, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since early December 2025.

On Apr. 30, shares of BMY gained 5.2% after posting better-than-expected Q1 results. The company's revenue increased 2.6% year-over-year to $11.5 billion, while its adjusted EPS came in at $1.58, 9.7% ahead of analyst estimates. BMY’s first quarter results were notably shaped by ongoing momentum in its growth portfolio and steady execution across key marketed products. Management highlighted strong performance from therapies including Reblozyl, Breyanzi, Opdualag, Qvantig, and Cobenfy, which were major contributors to the company’s results.

BMY has considerably lagged its rival, Eli Lilly and Company’s ( LLY ) 42.4% uptick over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outpaced LLY’s 1% YTD drop.