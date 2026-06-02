Soybeans Falling Lower at Midday

Soybeans are trading with 6 to 12 ¼ cents in most contracts at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 3 3/4 cents at $11.21 1/4. Soymeal futures are up 30, with Soy Oil futures 65 to 70 points lower.

Weekly Crop Progress data indicated 87% of the US soybean crop planted by Sunday, 7% faster than normal. Emergence was 8 percentage points ahead of average at 65%. Crop ratings were released this week, showing 66% of the US soybean crop in good or excellent condition, down 1% from the same week last year and below the 68% estimate. That translates to a 369 on the Brugler500 index, a 3-year low, and the 4th lowest initial rating in the last 13 years.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows ½ inches across much of the Western Corn Belt, west of the Mississippi River. East of that line is looking at less than an inches of rainfall.

NASS Fats & Oils data showed soybean crush during April at 218.4 mbu, coming in 3.7 mbu above the average trade estimate. That was down 5.76% from March but up 7.94% from April 2025. March crush was also revised 4.4 mbu higher. Full marketing year crush September to April is 1.784 bbu, up 8.7% yr/yr. Soybean oil stocks were down 6.2% from last month at 2.44 bbu.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.68 1/2, down 12 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.10 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.72 1/2, down 12 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.82 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,