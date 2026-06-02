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Soybeans Falling Lower at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 6 to 12 ¼ cents in most contracts at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 3 3/4 cents at $11.21 1/4. Soymeal futures are up 30, with Soy Oil futures 65 to 70 points lower.

Weekly Crop Progress data indicated 87% of the US soybean crop planted by Sunday, 7% faster than normal. Emergence was 8 percentage points ahead of average at 65%. Crop ratings were released this week, showing 66% of the US soybean crop in good or excellent condition, down 1% from the same week last year and below the 68% estimate. That translates to a 369 on the Brugler500 index, a 3-year low, and the 4th lowest initial rating in the last 13 years.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows ½ inches across much of the Western Corn Belt, west of the Mississippi River. East of that line is looking at less than an inches of rainfall.

NASS Fats & Oils data showed soybean crush during April at 218.4 mbu, coming in 3.7 mbu above the average trade estimate. That was down 5.76% from March but up 7.94% from April 2025. March crush was also revised 4.4 mbu higher. Full marketing year crush September to April is 1.784 bbu, up 8.7% yr/yr. Soybean oil stocks were down 6.2% from last month at 2.44 bbu.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.68 1/2, down 12 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.10 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.72 1/2, down 12 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.82 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.18 1/2, down 7 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.0898 -0.1248 -1.11%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 78.38 -0.71 -0.90%
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ZMN26 327.5 +1.0 +0.31%
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ZSPX26US.CM 11.1450 -0.0773 -0.69%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1180-4 -8-2 -0.69%
Soybean
ZSN26 1167-6 -13-0 -1.10%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1171-6 -13-2 -1.12%
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