Is Sandisk Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $260.9 billion, Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) is a leading semiconductor and data storage company that develops, manufactures, and sells products based on NAND flash memory technology. The California-based company offers a broad portfolio of solid-state drives (SSDs), memory cards, USB flash drives, embedded storage solutions, and enterprise storage products for consumers, businesses, cloud providers, and AI data centers worldwide.

Companies with a market capitalization of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." SNDK fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the computer hardware industry. Sandisk's primary competitive advantage is its combination of NAND flash manufacturing expertise and broad storage product portfolio, allowing it to serve both consumer and enterprise customers while capitalizing on the growing need for high-performance storage in AI data centers and cloud computing environments.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $1.804 in the last trading session. SNDK has grown 177.2% over the past three months, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.4% rise.

In the longer term, Sandisk has delivered a similar performance. The stock rose 4,573.5% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SPX’s 28% surge over the same period. In 2026, the stock is up 642%, surpassing the index’s 11% rise.

SNDK has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since last year, indicating bullish momentum.

Sandisk has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year, driven by its position as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom. Since its February 2025 spin-off from Western Digital Corporation (WDC), the company has transformed into a pure-play NAND flash memory provider, capitalizing on soaring demand for storage solutions in AI data centers. Investors have been encouraged by persistent memory supply constraints, rising analyst price targets, and the company's plans to launch high-bandwidth flash (HBF) products in late 2026, which could strengthen its role in AI infrastructure.

Although Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has rallied 681.1% over the past year and 234.5% in 2026, SNDK has delivered even stronger returns, comfortably outperforming its peer.

Wall Street currently has a highly optimistic view of the stock. Among the 22 analysts tracking SNDK, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” The stock currently trades above the mean price target of $1,714.44.