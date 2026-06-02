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Soybeans Fading Weaker Condition Ratings on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock

Soybeans are down 1 to 2 cents in the front months on Tuesday AM trade. Futures closed the Monday session with contracts down 1 to 6 cents. Open interest was up 5,207 contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 3 3/4 cents at $11.21 1/4. Soymeal futures were down 40 cents to $3.30, with Soy Oil futures 137 to 173 points higher.

Weekly Crop Progress data indicated 87% of the US soybean crop planted by Sunday, 7% faster than normal. Emergence was 8 percentage points ahead of average at 65%. Crop ratings were released this week, showing 66% of the US soybean crop in good or excellent condition, down 1% from the same week last year and below the 68% estimate. That translates to a 369 on the Brugler500 index, a 3-year low, and the 4th lowest initial rating in the last 13 years.

NASS Fats & Oils data showed soybean crush during April at 218.4 mbu, coming in 3.7 mbu above the average trade estimate. That was down 5.76% from March but up 7.94% from April 2025. March crush was also revised 4.4 mbu higher. Full marketing year crush September to April is 1.784 bbu, up 8.7% yr/yr. Soybean oil stocks were down 6.2% from last month at 2.44 bbu.

Export Inspections data showed 494,286 MT (18.16 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week that ended on May 28. That was down 16.1% from last week but 64% higher than the same week last year. China was the top destination of 206,771 MT, with 110,873 MT to Egypt and 79,933 MT to Japan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 35.648 MMT (1.309 bbu), which is down 20.2% yr/yr.

Brazil’s soybean production number from StoneX was up 0.18 MMT from their previous estimate, at 181.8 MMT.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.80 3/4, down 6 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.21 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.85, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.88 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash  was $11.24 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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