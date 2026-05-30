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Is Coca-Cola Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Coca-Cola Co cold cola by- Fotoatelie via iStock
Coca-Cola Co cold cola by- Fotoatelie via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $346 billion, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is one of the world's largest non-alcoholic beverage corporations. The  Atlanta, Georgia-based company provides Trademark Coca-Cola, sparkling soft drinks and flavors, water, sports, coffee, tea, juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages. 

Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and KO fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the beverages - non-alcoholic industry. The company’s strength lies in its unmatched global distribution footprint, aggressive and iconic marketing, and an incredibly valuable portfolio featuring dozens of billion-dollar brands like Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and Minute Maid.

Despite its notable strength, this beverage company has dipped 4.4% from its 52-week high of $82.66, reached on May 19. Moreover, shares of KO have fallen 3.1% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX10.2% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

In the longer term, KO has gained 11.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging SPX's 28.7% uptick over the same time period. Nonetheless, on a YTD basis, shares of KO are up 13%, outpacing SPX’s 10.7% rise.

To confirm its bullish trend, KO has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early January and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late April. 

www.barchart.com 

Shares of KO gained 3.9% on Apr. 28 after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, reporting revenue of $12.47 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.86. Investor sentiment was further supported by management’s decision to raise its full-year earnings growth outlook to a range of 8% to 9%. The upbeat reaction also reflected healthy volume growth, along with resilient consumer demand, particularly for zero-sugar and premium beverage offerings. 

KO has outperformed its rival, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), which rose 10.4% over the past 52 weeks and increased marginally on a YTD basis.   

Despite KO’s recent underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $87.26 suggests a 10.4% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KO 79.01 -1.40 -1.74%
Coca-Cola Company
$SPX 7,580.06 +16.43 +0.22%
S&P 500 Index
PEP 144.19 -2.10 -1.44%
Pepsico Inc

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