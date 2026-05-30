Is Coca-Cola Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $346 billion , The Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) is one of the world's largest non-alcoholic beverage corporations. The Atlanta, Georgia-based company provides Trademark Coca-Cola, sparkling soft drinks and flavors, water, sports, coffee, tea, juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and KO fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the beverages - non-alcoholic industry. The company’s strength lies in its unmatched global distribution footprint, aggressive and iconic marketing, and an incredibly valuable portfolio featuring dozens of billion-dollar brands like Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and Minute Maid.

Despite its notable strength, this beverage company has dipped 4.4% from its 52-week high of $82.66 , reached on May 19. Moreover, shares of KO have fallen 3.1% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.2% return during the same time frame.

In the longer term, KO has gained 11.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging SPX's 28.7% uptick over the same time period. Nonetheless, on a YTD basis, shares of KO are up 13%, outpacing SPX’s 10.7% rise.

To confirm its bullish trend, KO has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early January and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late April.

Shares of KO gained 3.9% on Apr. 28 after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, reporting revenue of $12.47 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.86. Investor sentiment was further supported by management’s decision to raise its full-year earnings growth outlook to a range of 8% to 9%. The upbeat reaction also reflected healthy volume growth, along with resilient consumer demand, particularly for zero-sugar and premium beverage offerings.

KO has outperformed its rival, PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP ), which rose 10.4% over the past 52 weeks and increased marginally on a YTD basis.