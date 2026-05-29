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Soybean Fading Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 5 to 10 cent losses on the final trade session of May as the nearbys fail to breach $12. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 9 1/2 cents at $11.25 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $3.70 to $4.50, with Soy Oil futures 100 to 104 points higher. Crude Oil is the pressure factor, down $2.08/bbl, money is flowing out ahead of the weekend, with the President looking over the proposed agreement between the US and Iran.

USDA reported a private export sale of 192,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations, with 60,000 MMT for old crop and 132,000 MT for new crop.

Export Sales data was released this morning, with a total of 299,899 MT of old crop bean sales during the week of May 21, in the middle of the 150,000 and 400,000 MT estimates. That was down from the week prior but still the more than double the same week last year. New crop business was 137,708 MT, which landed in the middle of the 0-300,000 MT expectations. That was back down from last week but still the second largest for the MY.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 303,974 MT for 2025/26 and 137,242 MT for 2026/27, in the middle of the 250,000 to 800,000 MT estimates. Bean oil sales were seen at 3,374 MT, between expectations of net reductions of 5,000 to net sales of 16,000 MT.

Soybean crush data from April will be released on Monday, with traders looking for 214.7 mbu of soybeans used during the months. Soybean oil stocks are seen at 2.365 billion lbs. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.85, down 9 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.25 3/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.88 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.88 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.25 1/4, down 5 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.2668 -0.0743 -0.66%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 77.66 +0.96 +1.25%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 329.8 -4.3 -1.29%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.2427 -0.0325 -0.29%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1190-6 -3-2 -0.27%
Soybean
ZSN26 1187-0 -7-4 -0.63%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1190-0 -6-0 -0.50%
Soybean

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