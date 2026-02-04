Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Mastercard Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Mastercard Incorporated cards-by llsur via Shutterstock
Mastercard Incorporated cards-by llsur via Shutterstock

Mastercard Incorporated (MA), headquartered in Purchase, New York, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services. Valued at $494.5 billion by market cap, the company offers payment processing services for credit and debit cards, electronic cash, automated teller machines, and travelers checks. 

Shares of this payments giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MA has declined 2.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15.4%. In 2026, MA stock is down 3.5%, compared to SPX’s 1.1% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, MA’s outperformance is apparent compared to the Amplify Digital Payments ETF (IPAY). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 23.7% over the past year. Moreover, MA’s single-digit losses on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 10.9% dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 29, MA shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.76 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.20. The company’s revenue was $8.8 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $8.7 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MA’s EPS to grow 13.4% to $19.28 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 39 analysts covering MA stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 28 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and seven “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 25 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 2, Daiwa analyst Kazuya Nishimura upgraded MA to an “Outperform” rating with a price target of $610, implying a potential upside of 10.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $658.95 represents a 19.7% premium to MA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $756 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 37.3%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MA 544.11 -6.61 -1.20%
Mastercard Inc
$SPX 6,925.59 +7.78 +0.11%
S&P 500 Index
IPAY 46.14 -0.21 -0.45%
Amplify Digital Payments ETF

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 1
Shorting Microsoft Puts Looks Very Attractive to Value Investors in MSFT Stock
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 2
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD’s Q4 Earnings Are Set To Impress: Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash 4
What Company Is Ryan Cohen Eyeing for a GameStop Megadeal? And Should You Buy GME Stock Here?
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 5
2 High-Risk, High-Reward Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot