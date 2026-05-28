Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Falling Weaker on Thursday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Baked wheat bread sliced via Shutterstock
Baked wheat bread sliced via Shutterstock

The wheat complex is trading with losses across all three markets. Chicago SRW futures are 2 to 3 cents lower. KC HRW futures are 7 to 8 cents in the red at midday. MPLS spring wheat are down 3 to 4 cents on the session.

Crude oil is up just 27 cents at midday, as reports of a US/Iran ceasefire extension are pulling the market off the highs.

USDA will release Export Sales data on Friday, due to the Monday holiday. Analysts are looking for old crop wheat sales to be 0 to 250,000 MT in the week of 5/21, with new crop seen 100,000-300,000 MT.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.20 1/2, down 2 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.33 3/4, down 2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.62 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.74, down 7 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.78 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.02 1/4, down 3 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 676-6s -4-6 -0.70%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 665-2s -4-4 -0.67%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.7725s -0.0350 -0.51%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 624-0s +1-4 +0.24%
Wheat
ZWU26 637-0s +1-2 +0.20%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Why Micron Stock Might Have a Math Problem
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 2
Palantir Might Soon Take Over the Intelligence Agencies. Here’s What It Means for PLTR Stock
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Climb on AI Optimism and U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Hopes
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 4
Jesus Has a Stock Portfolio: NVDA, MSFT, and Other Tech Giants that the Church of Latter-Day Saints Is Betting Big On
Nasdaq headqwaters on Times Square, New York City by Goran Vrhovac via Shutterstock 5
Why Traders Are Watching Bull Call Spreads on GOOGL
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.