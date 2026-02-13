Barchart.com
Wheat Falls Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock
The wheat complex closed Friday with losses across all three markets. Chicago SRW futures were 9 to 10 cents lower, as March was still 19 cents higher this week. KC HRW futures were 10 to 12 1/2 cents in the red on Friday, though March was 11 ¼ cents higher this week. MPLS spring wheat was down 5 to 6 cents, with Marc up 1 3/4 cents this week. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds adding 3,900 contracts to their net short position in CBT wheat futures and options, to 85,655 contracts. In KC wheat, managed money was adding 10,652 contracts to their net short to 19,496 contracts.

Export Sales data from USDA has wheat export commitments at 22.467 MMT, a 16% increase from last year. That is 92% of USDA’s export numbers and in line with the 93% average pace.

South Korean mills purchased a total of 50,000 MT of US wheat, as well as 40,000 MT of Canadian wheat. The FranceAgriMer estimates the soft wheat crop in France at 91% good/excellent, with 87% of the durum crop in gd/ex condition. Russia’s wheat crop for 2026 is estimated at 91 MMT according to IKAR, up 3 MMT from the previous number.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.48 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.48 1/2, down 10 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.42 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.53 3/4, down 12 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.72 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.84, down 5 3/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 553-6s -12-2 -2.16%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 542-4s -11-4 -2.08%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7175s -0.0575 -1.00%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 548-6s -3-6 -0.68%
Wheat
ZWK26 548-4s -10-0 -1.79%
Wheat

