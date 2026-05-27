Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Nordson Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Nordson Corp_ magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Nordson Corp_ magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corporation (NDSN) engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems for dispensing, applying, and controlling adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, medical components, and other fluids. The company is valued at $16 billion and provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, fibers, and more, used in disposable products and beyond. 

NDSN shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and have also rallied in 2026. NDSN stock has grown 48.8% over the past 52 weeks and 19.7% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 29.6% over the past year and risen 9.8% in 2026.         

Narrowing the focus, NDSN has also rallied the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI23.8% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 12.4% increase this year.       

www.barchart.com

On May 21, NDSN stock rose 3.8% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% from the prior year’s quarter to $740.8 million and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.86, also exceeding Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in July, Nordson expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.95 to $3.15. 

For the current year, which ends in October, analysts expect NDSN’s EPS to rise 12.1% to $11.48 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters. 

NDSN has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the nine analysts covering the stock, opinions include five “Strong Buys” and four “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.    

On May 22, KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond reiterated a “Buy” rating on Nordson and set a price target of $335. 

NDSN’s mean price target of $321.29 indicates a modest premium of 11.6% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $335 suggests a robust 16.4% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 174.30 +2.53 +1.47%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
NDSN 287.83 -2.07 -0.71%
Nordson Corp
$SPX 7,519.12 +45.65 +0.61%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock 1
Cattle Collapsed on Thursday. More Pain Could Be in Store.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Stock Is the Sleeping Giant of the AI Revolution. It’s Starting to Wake Up.
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Short Sellers Keep Placing Their Bets Against Micron Stock. Why They Think MU Will Stumble Soon.
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 4
A $2.6 Billion Reason to Buy Bloom Energy Stock Now
Abbott Laboratories vials and Logo-by Melniov Dmitriy via Shutterstock 5
Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Getting Decimated, But the Smart Money Senses Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.