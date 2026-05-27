Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Nordson Stock?

Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corporation ( NDSN ) engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems for dispensing, applying, and controlling adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, medical components, and other fluids. The company is valued at $16 billion and provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, fibers, and more, used in disposable products and beyond.

NDSN shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and have also rallied in 2026. NDSN stock has grown 48.8% over the past 52 weeks and 19.7% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 29.6% over the past year and risen 9.8% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, NDSN has also rallied the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 23.8% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 12.4% increase this year.

On May 21, NDSN stock rose 3.8% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% from the prior year’s quarter to $740.8 million and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.86, also exceeding Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in July, Nordson expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.95 to $3.15.

For the current year, which ends in October, analysts expect NDSN’s EPS to rise 12.1% to $11.48 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

NDSN has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the nine analysts covering the stock, opinions include five “Strong Buys” and four “Holds.”

The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On May 22, KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond reiterated a “Buy” rating on Nordson and set a price target of $335.

NDSN’s mean price target of $321.29 indicates a modest premium of 11.6% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $335 suggests a robust 16.4% upside potential.