Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Avery Dennison Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, is a leading global materials science and digital identification solutions company. Valued at $12.2 billion by market cap, the company provides a wide range of branding and information solutions. Its products and solutions include pressure-sensitive materials, radio frequency identification (RFID) inlays, tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products.

Shares of this packaging giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. AVY has declined 10% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 29.6%. In 2026, AVY stock is down 12.1%, compared to SPX’s 9.8% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, AVY’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 13.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s slight gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Apr. 28, AVY shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.47 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.41. The company’s revenue was $2.30 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $2.27 billion. For Q2, AVY expects its adjusted EPS to range from $2.43 to $2.53.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AVY’s EPS to grow 5.5% to $10.05 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering AVY stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 30, Citigroup Inc. (C) analyst Anthony Pettinari kept a “Neutral” rating on AVY and lowered the price target to $185, implying a potential upside of 15.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $200.23 represents a 25.3% premium to AVY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $221 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 38.3%.