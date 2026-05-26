IREN Stock Is Already Up 58% in 2026. Nvidia Could Keep Taking Shares Higher.

Few corners of the market have captured investor attention quite like artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure plays, and IREN Limited (IREN) has emerged as one of the sector’s standout winners. Once viewed largely as a Bitcoin mining company, IREN has successfully reinvented itself as an AI infrastructure provider, a transition that sparked a massive triple-digit rally in its stock over the past year. The shift was not as drastic as it may have first appeared.

Bitcoin mining already demands enormous amounts of electricity and large-scale data center infrastructure, the very same backbone required to power advanced AI chips and cloud computing workloads. Leveraging its existing crypto mining operations, IREN rapidly transformed its facilities into high-powered, server-packed AI data centers, positioning itself squarely in the middle of the generative AI boom. Excitement around the broader neocloud space accelerated further on May 21 after chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) CFO Colette Kress disclosed that rental pricing for Nvidia’s powerful H100 GPUs continues to rise.

According to Kress, H100 rental prices are up roughly 20% year-to-date (YTD), while A100 cloud GPU pricing has climbed nearly 15%. The comments ignited fresh momentum across the neocloud sector, sending shares of companies, including IREN, up 10.2% in a single session. The rally came just weeks after IREN announced a major five-year AI infrastructure cloud services agreement with Nvidia, a deal that further amplified bullish sentiment surrounding the stock.

Under the partnership, IREN will provide Nvidia with managed GPU cloud services for the chip giant’s internal AI and research workloads, including orchestration and cluster management software developed in collaboration with Mirantis. The contract will be supported by air-cooled Blackwell platform systems deployed across roughly 60MW of IREN’s existing data center capacity at its Childress, Texas campus. Altogether, the agreement carries an estimated value of approximately $3.4 billion over five years.

With Nvidia’s rising GPU prices and growing AI ecosystem now directly tied to IREN’s infrastructure ambitions, investors are increasingly viewing the company as far more than just a former crypto miner. Thus, here’s a closer look at IREN stock.

About IREN Stock

Based in Australia, IREN Limited operates where renewable energy and advanced computing converge, running high-performance data centers powered by clean energy. Although the company originally built its business around Bitcoin mining, it is steadily transforming into a broader AI infrastructure player through its growing focus on AI cloud services. With GPU-powered platforms designed for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC), IREN is increasingly positioning itself to support massive compute-heavy workloads that stretch far beyond the crypto market.

IREN recently scored another major win after earning a spot on the preliminary list for the Russell 3000 Index, a move that will also place the company in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index. The inclusion, which becomes official after the annual index reconstitution on June 26, could drive fresh passive fund inflows and put IREN on the radar of even more institutional investors. The index reshuffle matters because it determines which companies are tracked by major index funds and ETFs, often creating a new wave of demand for shares from passive investors.

With a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, IREN has delivered a rally that’s impossible for investors to ignore. Even after some cooling in momentum this year, the stock has still skyrocketed a massive 552.52% over the past 12 months, crushing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which gained a far more modest 29.42% during the same period. And the momentum hasn’t disappeared in 2026 either. IREN remains up an impressive 58.8% YTD, comfortably outpacing the broader market’s 9.68% return and reinforcing its status as one of the standout winners of the AI infrastructure boom.

A Look Inside IREN’s Q3 Earnings Performance

IREN reported its fiscal 2026 third-quarter financial results on May 7, delivering a quarter that perfectly captured the growing pains of its massive transition from crypto mining toward AI infrastructure. Total revenue came in at $144.8 million, marking a sequential decline of 21.6% from the prior quarter and missing Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $219 million.

The slowdown was primarily driven by a planned 33.6% sequential drop in Bitcoin mining revenue to $111.2 million, as the company deliberately decommissioned older crypto mining hardware to free up structural capacity for higher-value AI workloads. At the same time, the company’s AI Cloud Services segment emerged as the clear bright spot of the quarter. Revenue from AI hosting surged 94.2% sequentially to $33.6 million, up sharply from $17.3 million in the previous quarter.

The rapid acceleration reinforced that IREN’s data center footprint and access to large-scale grid power are increasingly attracting premium AI and high-performance computing workloads. Despite the decline in total revenue, the company still maintained solid operational strength, reporting Adjusted EBITDA of $59.5 million while holding a strong and flat sequential margin of 41%. On the bottom line, however, losses widened significantly during the quarter. IREN posted a net loss of $247.8 million, compared to a net loss of $155.4 million in Q2.

The deeper loss was heavily impacted by non-cash, one-time charges tied directly to the company’s infrastructure overhaul. The largest hit came from a $140.4 million hardware impairment charge related to the retirement of older crypto mining rigs, alongside a $23.7 million unrealized loss on financial derivative contracts. Looking beyond the near-term accounting losses, management used the Q3 earnings presentation to highlight what it sees as an extremely bullish long-term growth trajectory.

Backed by a strong balance sheet with $2.6 billion in cash, IREN revealed that it has already secured $3.1 billion in contracted annual recurring revenue (ARR) and is targeting $3.7 billion in ARR by the end of calendar 2026. That pipeline includes the company’s massive 300MW liquid-cooled deployment for Microsoft (MSFT) as well as its newly announced $3.4 billion AI infrastructure partnership with Nvidia.

How Are Analysts Viewing IREN Stock?

Wall Street continues to lean bullish on IREN, with the stock currently holding a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Among the 14 analysts covering the company, nine rate it a “Strong Buy,” four recommend “Hold,” while only one remains bearish with a “Strong Sell” rating. Analysts also see meaningful room for the rally to continue. The average price target of $76.50 implies potential upside of 28.4% from current levels, while the Street-high target of $105 suggests the stock could soar another 76.17% as investors continue piling into AI infrastructure plays.