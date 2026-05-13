A $3.4 Billion Reason to Buy IREN Stock Here

Once viewed primarily as a Bitcoin miner, IREN Limited (IREN) is rapidly transforming into one of Wall Street’s most intriguing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure plays and gaining investors’ attention. The latest catalyst came after the company unveiled a massive five-year, $3.4 billion AI cloud agreement with Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), sending IREN shares sharply higher despite not-so-charming financial results and reinforcing the company’s growing position in the AI compute arms race.

Under the agreement, IREN will provide managed GPU cloud services powered by NVDA Blackwell systems for Nvidia’s own AI and research workloads, while the two companies also plan to collaborate on deploying up to 5 gigawatts of AI infrastructure. Nvidia additionally secured the right to potentially invest as much as $2.1 billion into IREN, a strong signal that the chip giant sees the company as a strategic long-term infrastructure partner.

Thus, the announcement fundamentally changes the narrative around IREN. The company is no longer being valued solely as a cyclical crypto miner tied to Bitcoin prices. Instead, it is increasingly emerging as a next-generation AI data center operator positioned to benefit. With demand for AI compute capacity exploding and hyperscalers scrambling for power, cooling, and GPU-ready facilities, IREN’s renewable-powered campuses in Texas and beyond could become some of the most valuable infrastructure assets in the AI economy, making the stock an ideal portfolio pick.

About IREN Limited Stock

IREN Limited is a Sydney, Australia-headquartered digital infrastructure company focused on renewable-powered Bitcoin mining, AI cloud services, and next-generation data center development. Formerly known as Iris Energy, the company has been rapidly expanding its footprint across high-performance computing and AI infrastructure markets, particularly following its multibillion-dollar partnership with Nvidia. IREN operates large-scale data center campuses in North America powered primarily by renewable energy, and is increasingly positioning itself as an AI infrastructure platform rather than a pure crypto miner. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion.

Shares of IREN have delivered explosive gains over the past year as investors increasingly embrace the company’s transformation from a Bitcoin miner into a large-scale AI infrastructure provider. The stock has surged 571.43% over the past 52 weeks and is up 44.35% year-to-date (YTD), dramatically outperforming the broader market as enthusiasm around AI data centers and GPU cloud demand accelerates.

Momentum intensified in recent weeks, with IREN climbing 26.58% over the past month, which was further boosted following its landmark partnership announcement with Nvidia. On May 8, the stock jumped 7.7% after the companies unveiled a strategic agreement tied to AI infrastructure deployment alongside a massive five-year, $3.4 billion AI cloud services contract.

Investor enthusiasm was further fueled by Nvidia securing the right to invest as much as $2.1 billion into IREN, a move widely interpreted as a strong vote of confidence in IREN’s long-term AI ambitions.

IREN currently trades at a premium 25.62% forward sales compared to the sector median of 3.32 times.

Mixed Quarterly Report

On May 7, IREN Limited released its Q3 business update and financial results (for the three months ended March 31), highlighting continued momentum in its transition from Bitcoin mining into large-scale AI cloud infrastructure and GPU services.

For the fiscal third quarter of 2026, IREN reported total revenue of $144.8 million , down sequentially from $184.7 million in Q2 FY26. The decline was largely driven by lower Bitcoin mining revenue as the company continued decommissioning mining hardware to prepare data center capacity for GPU deployments tied to AI cloud contracts.

Bitcoin mining revenue fell to $111.2 million from $167.4 million in the prior quarter, while AI cloud services revenue surged to $33.6 million from $17.3 million a year earlier, representing growth.

Profitability metrics reflected the heavy investment phase of the company’s AI infrastructure expansion. IREN posted a net loss of $247.8 million for the quarter, compared with a net loss of $155.4 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $59.5 million, below the $75.3 million reported in Q2 FY26. The adjusted EBITDA margin remained relatively resilient at 41%, unchanged sequentially despite the revenue decline.

Management noted that quarterly results were impacted by significant non-cash charges, including $140.4 million in impairments associated with retiring Bitcoin mining hardware.

Operationally, the company continued to aggressively scale its AI infrastructure footprint. IREN reiterated that its 2026 expansion plan targeting approximately $3.7 billion in annualized revenue run-rate remains on track, while construction is already underway for 1.2 gigawatts of AI cloud capacity targeted for 2027 deployment. Also, the company highlighted expansion initiatives across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Importantly, the Nvidia partnership represented the centerpiece of the update, while the management emphasized that global demand for AI compute remains structurally undersupplied and positioned IREN as a key provider of large-scale AI infrastructure and GPU cloud services.

Analysts forecast a loss per share of $1.09 for fiscal 2026 , a significant decline, followed by a 253.2% rise to an EPS of $1.67 in 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for IREN Stock?

Earlier this month, BTIG maintained its “Buy” rating and $80 price target on IREN Limited after the company’s Q3 FY2026 earnings release.

Moreover, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on IREN Limited to $77 from $61 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating, citing the company’s expanding AI infrastructure ambitions, including its $3.4 billion cloud partnership with Nvidia.

Also, H.C. Wainwright raised its price target on IREN Limited to $85 from $80 while reiterating a “Buy” rating, citing the company’s growing AI cloud business and improved long-term revenue visibility following its agreement with NVIDIA.

Overall, IREN has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Of the 14 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy,” four suggest a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.”

IREN’s average analyst price target of $74.67 indicates an upside of 37.3%, while the Street-high target price of $105 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 93.1%.