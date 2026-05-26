Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Williams-Sonoma Stock Will Climb or Sink?

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Valued at a market cap of $22.7 billion , Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ) is an omni-channel specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. The San Francisco, California-based company offers a comprehensive assortment of home furnishings, decor, bedding, lighting, rugs, and tableware, alongside personalized gifts, hardware, and custom-designed products.

This home products retailer has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of WSM have gained 24.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has soared 27.9% . Nonetheless, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 9.9%, marginally outpacing SPX’s 9.2% rise.

Narrowing the focus, WSM has outpaced the industry-focused Amplify Online Retail ETF ( IBUY ), which gained marginally over the past 52 weeks and dropped 11% on a YTD basis.

On May 21, shares of WSM soared 6.5% after delivering impressive Q1 results. The company’s revenue increased 4.4% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, marginally topping analyst estimates , while its EPS of $1.93 handily exceeded consensus expectations of $1.80. Management attributed the quarter’s solid performance to disciplined execution across its brand portfolio, effective customer engagement strategies, and continued operational efficiency initiatives. The company also emphasized broad-based strength across the business, noting that each brand delivered positive comparable sales growth during the quarter, supported by improving trends in both retail and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as successful customer-focused collaborations.

For the current fiscal year, ending in January 2027, analysts expect WSM’s EPS to grow 5.1% year over year to $9.29. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Moderate Buy ," which is based on seven “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” and 12 “Hold” ratings.

The configuration is slightly more bullish than it was two months ago, with six analysts assigning a “Strong Buy” rating.

On May 22, Telsey Advisory maintained an “ Outperform ” rating on WSM and raised its price target to $225, indicating a 14.9% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $208.44 suggests a 6.4% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $230 implies a 17.5% potential upside.