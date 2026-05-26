Martin Marietta Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $32.2 billion , Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ) is a natural resource-based company that supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials for infrastructure, residential, and nonresidential construction projects across the United States and internationally. It also produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime, which are used in industries such as steel production, wastewater treatment, and agriculture.

Shares of the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MLM stock has decreased 5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 27.9% . Moreover, shares of the company have declined 13.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 9.2% return.

Looking closer, shares of the seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel have lagged behind the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) 17.1% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Martin Marietta recovered over 1% on Apr. 30 after the company reported a strong Q1 2026 with revenues rising 17% year-over-year to a record $1.36 billion, driven by a 12.4% increase in aggregates shipments to 43.9 million tons and a 14% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $364 million. Investor sentiment was also boosted by management’s reaffirmation of full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.43 billion at the midpoint, supported by continued strong April demand, April 1 price increases, and ongoing operational optimization efforts.

Additionally, the company highlighted strategic growth initiatives, including the completion of its QUIKRETE asset exchange that added operations producing roughly 20 million tons annually plus $450 million in cash, along with the announced acquisition of New Frontier Materials, which produces more than 8 million tons of aggregates annually.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Martin Marietta's adjusted EPS to grow 18.2% year-over-year to $19.32. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It has exceeded the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Holds.”

On May 10, UBS cut its price target for Martin Marietta to $739 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $687.65 represents a 28.2% premium to MLM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $745 suggests a 38.9% potential upside.