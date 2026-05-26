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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Cintas Corporation Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cintas Corporation logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Cintas Corporation logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Cintas Corporation (CTAS) engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $69.2 billion and operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. 

CTAS shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and have also lagged behind in 2026. CTAS stock has declined 22.7% over the past 52 weeks and 8.1% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 27.9% over the past year and risen 9.2% in 2026.        

Narrowing the focus, CTAS has also lagged behind the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.6% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 10.7% increase this year.          

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On Mar. 25, CTAS stock declined marginally following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period came in at $2.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.24, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. Cintas expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.86 to $4.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.21 billion to $11.24 billion. 

For the current year, which ends in May, analysts expect CTAS’ EPS to rise 11.1% to $4.89 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters. 

CTAS has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include eight “Strong Buys,” 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

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The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.   

On Mar. 31, Citigroup analyst Leo Carrington maintained a 'Sell' rating for Cintas and lowered its price target from $181 to $160. 

CTAS’ mean price target of $215.87 indicates a modest premium of 24.8% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $255 suggests a robust 47.5% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.78 +2.01 +1.17%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,516.44 +42.97 +0.57%
S&P 500 Index
CTAS 171.18 -1.75 -1.01%
Cintas Corp

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