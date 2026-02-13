Barchart.com
Wheat Falling Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
The wheat complex posted gains across all three exchanges on Thursday.  Chicago SRW futures are 5 to 9 cents lower. KC HRW futures are 10 to 12 cents in the red in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is down 6 to 7 cents at midday. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day.

Export Sales data from USDA has wheat export commitments at 22.467 MMT, a 16% increase from last year. That is 92% of USDA’s export numbers and in line with the 93% average pace.

South Korean mills purchased a total of 50,000 MT of US wheat, as well as 40,000 MT of Canadian wheat. The FranceAgriMer estimates the soft wheat crop in France at 91% good/excellent, with 87% of the durum crop in gd/ex condition. Russia’s wheat crop for 2026 is estimated at 91 MMT according to IKAR, up 3 MMT from the previous number.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.47 1/2, down 5 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.49 1/2, down 9 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.43 3/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.54 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.70 1/2, down 7 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.83, down 6 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

