Wheat Falling Lower on Friday

The wheat complex posted gains across all three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are 5 to 9 cents lower. KC HRW futures are 10 to 12 cents in the red in the front months. MPLS spring wheat is down 6 to 7 cents at midday. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day.
Export Sales data from USDA has wheat export commitments at 22.467 MMT, a 16% increase from last year. That is 92% of USDA’s export numbers and in line with the 93% average pace.
South Korean mills purchased a total of 50,000 MT of US wheat, as well as 40,000 MT of Canadian wheat. The FranceAgriMer estimates the soft wheat crop in France at 91% good/excellent, with 87% of the durum crop in gd/ex condition. Russia’s wheat crop for 2026 is estimated at 91 MMT according to IKAR, up 3 MMT from the previous number.
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.47 1/2, down 5 cents,
May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.49 1/2, down 9 cents,
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.43 3/4, down 10 1/4 cents,
May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.54 1/2, down 11 1/2 cents,
Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.70 1/2, down 7 cents,
May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.83, down 6 3/4 cents,
