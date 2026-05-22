Soybeans Holding onto Gains at Midday

Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with 1 to 4 cent losses across most contracts on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 3 1/2 cents at $11.34 3/4. Soymeal futures are up $2.30 to $3.80 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 40 to 45 points higher. The CBoT will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with the Tuesday session showing a normal open.

USDA reported a private export sale of 252,000 MT of soybean meal to unknown destinations, with 117,000 MT for 2025/26 and 135,000 MT for 2026/27.

The weekly Export Sales report shows soybean export commitments now at 39.371 MMT, an 18% decline from last year. That is also 95% of the USDA forecast, down from the 98% average pace.

EPA reported D4 RIN generation at 690 million during April, up from the 651.4 million back in March.

Argentina’s soybean estimate was raised by 1.5 MMT to 50.1 MMT according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange.

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.98, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.34 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.96 1/2, up 3 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.88 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,