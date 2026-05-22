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Soybeans Holding onto Gains at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay
Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with 1 to 4 cent losses across most contracts on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 3 1/2 cents at $11.34 3/4. Soymeal futures are up $2.30 to $3.80 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 40 to 45 points higher. The CBoT will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with the Tuesday session showing a normal open.

USDA reported a private export sale of 252,000 MT of soybean meal to unknown destinations, with 117,000 MT for 2025/26 and 135,000 MT for 2026/27.

The weekly Export Sales report shows soybean export commitments now at 39.371 MMT, an 18% decline from last year. That is also 95% of the USDA forecast, down from the 98% average pace.

EPA reported D4 RIN generation at 690 million during April, up from the 651.4 million back in March.

Argentina’s soybean estimate was raised by 1.5 MMT to 50.1 MMT according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange.

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.98, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.34 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.96 1/2, up 3 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.88 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.26 1/1, up 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.3336 +0.0292 +0.26%
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ZLN26 74.04 +0.17 +0.23%
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ZMN26 332.3 +3.9 +1.19%
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ZSPX26US.CM 11.2042 +0.0143 +0.13%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1188-2 +1-4 +0.13%
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ZSN26 1197-4 +3-2 +0.27%
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ZSQ26 1196-0 +2-4 +0.21%
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