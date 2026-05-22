Soybeans Ticking Higher on Friday Morning

Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans are trading with Friday AM gains of 2 to 3 cents. Futures posted Thursday losses of 1 ¼ to 6 ¾ cents across the board at the close. Open interest was up 5,949 contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 6 1/2 cents at $11.30 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $2.30 to $2.80 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 19 to 79 points lower. The CBoT will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with the Tuesday session showing a normal open.

Export sales data from USDA Thursday showed 351,423 MT of 2025/26 soybean sales. That was a 4-week high and 14.12% larger than the same week last year. Unknown destinations was the buyer of 171,900 MT, with Egypt in for 59,800 MT. New crop sales were tallied at 172,729 MT. That was a marketing year high for new crop, with total new crop sales at 509,642 MT still half of the same point last year. The largest buyer for new crop was unknown at 132,000 MT, with 40,700 MT sold to Mexico.

Soybean meal sales were at 492,229 MT, which was within expectations at 200,000 to 600,000 MT. Bean oil sales were 1,042 MT, which was in the middle of the expected range of net reductions of 5,000 MT to sales of 12,000 MT.

EPA reported D4 RIN generation at 690 million during April, up from the 651.4 million back in March.

Argentina’s soybean estimate was raised by 1.5 MMT to 50.1 MMT according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.94 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.30 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.93 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.86 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $11.24 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents,