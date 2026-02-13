Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Wynn Resorts Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Wynn Resorts Ltd_ hotel by- Eric Broder Van Dyke via iStock
Wynn Resorts Ltd_ hotel by- Eric Broder Van Dyke via iStock

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Valued at $11.2 billion by market cap, the company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, spa, bars, meeting and convention space, night clubs, and recreation and leisure facilities.

Shares of this luxury resort and casino company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. WYNN has gained 37.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.9%. However, in 2026, WYNN stock is down 10.4%, compared to the SPX’s marginal fall on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, WYNN’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 3.8% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 2.8% losses on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s low double-digit dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 12, WYNN shares closed down by 6.6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.17 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $1.33. The company’s revenue was $1.87 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.85 billion.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect WYNN’s EPS to grow 23.9% to $5.19 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 18 analysts covering WYNN stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 27, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Stephen Grambling reiterated a “Buy” rating on WYNN and set a price target of $139, implying a potential upside of 28.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $146.61 represents a 35.9% premium to WYNN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $164 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 52.1%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 116.06 -0.07 -0.06%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,827.04 -5.72 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index
MS 167.52 -0.54 -0.32%
Morgan Stanley
WYNN 112.08 +4.23 +3.92%
Wynn Resorts Ltd

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 2
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Semiconductor close up by Yosi Azwan via iStock 3
Despite a Blistering Start to the New Year, the Smart Money is Still Riding with Intel (INTC) Stock
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Rise Before the Open on U.S. Economic Optimism, Earnings and Jobless Claims Data in Focus
Business women touching the options screen by Denizce via Shutterstock 5
Exxon Mobil’s Options Heat Up—31 Unusually Active Contracts Signal Key Trading Setups
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot