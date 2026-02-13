Do Wall Street Analysts Like Wynn Resorts Stock?

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Valued at $11.2 billion by market cap, the company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, spa, bars, meeting and convention space, night clubs, and recreation and leisure facilities.

Shares of this luxury resort and casino company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. WYNN has gained 37.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.9%. However, in 2026, WYNN stock is down 10.4%, compared to the SPX’s marginal fall on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, WYNN’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 3.8% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 2.8% losses on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s low double-digit dip over the same time frame.

On Feb. 12, WYNN shares closed down by 6.6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.17 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $1.33. The company’s revenue was $1.87 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.85 billion.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect WYNN’s EPS to grow 23.9% to $5.19 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is disappointing. It missed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering WYNN stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 27, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Stephen Grambling reiterated a “Buy” rating on WYNN and set a price target of $139, implying a potential upside of 28.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $146.61 represents a 35.9% premium to WYNN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $164 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 52.1%.