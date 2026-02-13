Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Church & Dwight Stock?

Church & Dwight Co_, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $24 billion , Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( CHD ) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of household, personal care, and specialty products, operating across Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products segments. It owns a diverse portfolio of well-known brands spanning cleaning, personal care, health, and animal nutrition, sold through both retail and industrial channels worldwide.

Shares of the Ewing, New Jersey-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CHD stock has decreased 5.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 12.9% . However, shares of the company are up 19.3% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s marginal decline.

Narrowing the focus, shares of the maker of household and personal products have lagged behind the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 10.8% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Church & Dwight surged 4.7% on Jan. 30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.86, driven by steady demand for both value and premium household and personal care products. Investors also reacted positively to adjusted gross margin expanding 90 bps to 45.5% and management’s outlook for another ~100 bps margin expansion in 2026. Additionally, the company forecast volume-driven organic sales growth of 3% - 4% and adjusted EPS growth of 5% - 8% for 2026.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect CHD’s adjusted EPS to grow 7.1% year-over-year to $3.78. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” eight “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

On Feb. 2, BofA raised its price target on Church & Dwight to $115 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $102.39 represents a 2.4% premium to CHD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $115 suggests a 15% potential upside.