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Wheat Slipping Early on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash__800x600
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash__800x600

Wheat is showing 2 to 4 cent losses so far on Thursday morning. The wheat complex saw mostly weaker trade on the midweek session. Chicago SRW futures fell back 4 to 6 ¾ cents into the close. Open interest was up 3,103 contracts on Wednesday. KC HRW futures closed with fractional to 5 cent losses across the board. OI rose 2,746 contracts, suggesting modest new selling.  MPLS spring wheat was mixed with front moths down 1 to 2 cents and deferreds steady to 2 cents higher

Export Sales data from FAS will be out this morning, as analysts are expected to see 0 to 200,000 MT in old crop wheat business. Sales for 2026/27 are estimated to total 100,000 to 350,000 MT. 

Rain is expected across much of the Southern Plains over the next week, though it is too late for much of the crop. It will likely also delay any early harvest progress. 

The German 2026 wheat crop is estimated to be down 2.5% from the year prior at 22.57 MMT according to the country’s farm cooperatives.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.60 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.73 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.98 3/4, down 5 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.09 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.95 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.16 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents, currently down 3 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZWN26 657-6 -2-6 -0.42%
Wheat
ZWU26 670-4 -3-0 -0.45%
Wheat

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