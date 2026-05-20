Wheat Posts Losses on Wednesday

The wheat complex saw mostly weaker trade on the midweek session. Chicago SRW futures fell back 4 to 6 ¾ cents into the close. KC HRW futures closed with fractional to 5 cent losses across the board. MPLS spring wheat was mixed with front moths down 1 to 2 cents and deferreds steady to 2 cents higher

Export Sales data from FAS will be out on Thursday, as analysts are expected to see 0 to 200,000 MT in old crop wheat business. Sales for 2026/27 are estimated to total 100,000 to 350,000 MT.

Rains are expected across much of the Southern Plains in the next week, though it is too late for much of the crop. It will likely also delay any early harvest progress.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.60 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.73 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.98 3/4, down 5 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.09 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.95 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents,