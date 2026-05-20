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Wheat Falling Lower on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay
Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay

The wheat complex is trading with losses across most contracts on the midweek session. Chicago SRW futures are falling back 8 to 9 cents on the day. KC HRW futures are trading with 5 to 7 cent losses at midday.  MPLS spring wheat is down 2 cents in the front months.

Export Sales data from FAS will be out on Thursday, as analysts are expected to see 0 to 200,000 MT in old crop wheat business. Sales for 2026/27 are estimated to total 100,000 to 350,000 MT. 

Rains are expected across much of the Southern Plains in the next week, though it is too late for much of the crop. It will likely also delay any early harvest progress. 

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.58 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.71 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.97 1/2, down 6 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.08 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.95 1/2, down 2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.16, down 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 708-6 -5-2 -0.74%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 698-0 -5-6 -0.82%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.9475 -0.0175 -0.25%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 658-6 -8-4 -1.27%
Wheat
ZWU26 672-0 -8-2 -1.21%
Wheat

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