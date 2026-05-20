Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Church & Dwight Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Valued at $22.9 billion by market cap, the company offers contraceptive products, laundry and dishwashing detergents, toothbrushes, shampoos, vitamins, pregnancy test kits, and hair removers.

Shares of this leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CHD has declined marginally over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 23.3%. However, in 2026, CHD stock is up 14.2%, surpassing SPX’s 7.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CHD’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 4.6% over the past year. However, the stock’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 10.8% returns over the same time frame.

On May 1, CHD shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.95 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.93. The company’s revenue was $1.5 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CHD’s EPS to grow 6.5% to $3.76 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering CHD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” nine “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past months.

On May 13, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a “Buy” rating on CHD, with a price target of $114, implying a potential upside of 19.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $103.78 represents an 8.4% premium to CHD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $115 suggests an upside potential of 20.1%.