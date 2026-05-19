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Soybeans Close Tuesday with Mixed Action

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans slipped into the close, with contracts down 1 ¼ to 3 ¾ cents in the front months and up 1 to 2 cents across the rest of the board. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 3 cents at $11.46. Soymeal futures were  down 10 cents to $2.20 in most contracts, with Soy Oil futures 18 to 27 points lower.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean crop at 67% planted by May 17, still well above the 53% average pace for this time of year. Michigan was the only state to be behind the average planting pace. Emergence was at 32% vs. 23% on average.

Brazil’s soybean export estimate from ANEC is 16.1 MMT for May, a 0.1 MMT increase from the previous estimate. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.09 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.46, down 3 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.09 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.03, up 2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.42 1/2, up 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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ZSN26 1209-4s -3-4 -0.29%
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ZSQ26 1209-6s -1-2 -0.10%
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